(Wayne and Fayette County, IN)--A couple that became stranded overnight while floating down the Whitewater River was rescued Sunday morning. According to a release from the Wayne County Sheriff’s Department, Jesse and Shawna Mohler of Spiceland were floating down the river on a tube when they ripped their tube on a dam late Saturday night. They called relatives for help, but then could not be located. First responders searched overnight and found the couple at 7:15 Sunday morning near Whitaker and Neuman Lake Road with the help of a drone. They were not hurt.