Maricopa County defies latest subpoena request from Arizona state Senate seeking to expand 2020 ballot review

By Stephanie Becker
CNN
CNN
 5 days ago
Maricopa County and Dominion Voting Systems are rebuffing the latest subpoenas from Arizona's GOP-led Senate for election materials related to the so-called audit of 2020 election ballots.

