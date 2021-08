Michael Shawn McGuire, 58, of Cresco, Iowa, was sentenced July 30. He had pleaded guilty to four counts of cyberstalking in December. U.S. District Judge C.J. Williams described McGuire’s conduct toward the victim and her friends and family as “a form of mental torture” and “form of public terrorism in a way,” according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Iowa.