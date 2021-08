A North Carolina man has been killed in a motorcycle crash on the Blue Ridge Parkway, the second such death on the parkway within a week, the National Park Service said. According to a statement from the park service, Shawn Emory, 39, of Weaverville, died on July 31, news outlets reported. The park service said a preliminary investigation showed Emory was heading south in an uphill curve when he lost control of the motorcycle, which struck the guard rail. Emory was thrown from the motorcycle, officials said.