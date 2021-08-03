Indians' Amed Rosario: Two steals in win

Estrada went 2-for-4 with a solo homer, a steal and two runs scored in Sunday's 6-1 win over the Pirates. Estrada singled and stole his first base of the year in the sixth. He would eventually be brought home off the bat of Curt Casali and later started off the eighth with the Giants' third homer of the day to make it a 6-1 ballgame. The 25-year-old has stepped up in a big way in the absence of Brandon Crawford (oblique), as he's slashing .360/.407/.640 with two homers, five RBI, five runs scored, a steal and 2:8 BB:K over his last seven games. It's doubtful he's able to sustain his success over time but fantasy managers, especially in NL-only leagues, should ride him while he's hot.