Indians' Amed Rosario: Two steals in win
Rosario went 3-for-4 with a double, a walk, an RBI, two stolen bases and a run scored in Monday's 5-2 extra-inning win over Toronto. Myles Straw, Rosario and Jose Ramirez combined to go 7-for-14 in the top three spots in Cleveland's order, while the other six hitters were limited to two hits. Rosario was also productive on the basepaths, giving him 11 steals this year. He's added a .272/.318/.392 slash line with six home runs, 30 RBI, 50 runs scored, 17 doubles and four triples as a speed threat from the No. 2 spot in the order.www.cbssports.com
