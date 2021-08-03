Cancel
MLB

Indians' Myles Straw: Notches steal

 4 days ago

Straw went 2-for-5 with a stolen base and two runs scored in Monday's 5-2 extra-inning win over Toronto. The 26-year-old hasn't missed a bit since he was traded from Houston to Cleveland. Straw is on a five-game hitting streak, going 7-for-22 (.318) with a home run, four RBI and seven runs scored in that stretch. He appears to be locked in as the replacement for Cesar Hernandez atop Cleveland's batting order against left-handed pitching while holding a near-everyday job in center field.

Myles Straw
#Indians
MLB
Baseball
Sports
MLB
Cleveland.com

Myles Straw gives Cleveland Indians a ‘true center fielder’ at top of lineup

CLEVELAND, Ohio — It’s too early to anoint Myles Straw as the answer for the Cleveland Indians in center field, but the early returns look good. Straw, leading off and playing center in just his third game for Cleveland since being acquired at the trade deadline from Houston, had two hits Monday and scored twice while making an impressive sliding catch in the ninth inning to preserve the Indians’ 5-2 win against Toronto.
MLB

Astros' Myles Straw: On bench Sunday

Straw is not in the lineup Sunday against the Rangers, Danielle Lerner of the Houston Chronicle reports. Straw will receive a day off after starting the past four games and going 4-for-14 with a walk, a run and two stolen bases. Chas McCormick will roam center field Sunday for Houston.
MLB

Astros trade Myles Straw to Cleveland for reliever Phil Maton

The Astros got more bullpen help right before the trade deadline Friday afternoon, but it cost them a regular part of their lineup. The Astros traded center fielder Myles Straw to Cleveland for righthanded reliever Phil Maton and minor league catcher Yainer Diaz. The 28-year-old Maton, who is under team...
MLB

Astros add reliever Maton, catcher for Straw

HOUSTON -- Astros general manager James Click completed a dramatic makeover of his bullpen just prior to Friday’s Trade Deadline by acquiring right-handed pitcher Phil Maton and Minor League catcher Yanier Díaz from the Indians in exchange for starting center fielder Myles Straw. Earlier this week, the Astros acquired right-handers...
MLB
FanSided

Houston Astros: Myles Straw a casualty of organizational depth

We can see the window closing on the Houston Astros playoff chances. No, not this year, but in the near future. The Astros are well on their way to a fifth straight postseason and they wanted to shore up an area of weakness. To do so, they were forced to trade from an area of strength.
MLB

James Click: Myles Straw's clubhouse presence made trade difficult

SAN FRANCISCO — Trading away Myles Straw also meant disrupting the Astros’ clubhouse chemistry, a conundrum James Click said weighed “very heavily” in his decision to finalize the surprise deadline deal. “I think it’s the kind of thing early in my career I might not have (done), but a guy...
MLB

Astros deal Myles Straw for bullpen help

SAN FRANCISCO — Myles Straw handed center field to Chas McCormick via phone call. McCormick spent most of Friday morning monitoring baseball’s maddening trade deadline. Blockbusters came quicker than most could comprehend. McCormick called his girlfriend on FaceTime when the deadline entered its final hour. He had a compelling case...
MLB

Cleveland Indians: Get to know Myles Straw and Peyton Battenfield

Get to know Cleveland Indians additions Myles Straw and Peyton Battenfield. The MLB Trade Deadline has come and gone for the 2021 season and the Cleveland Indians made a quartet of deals over the last two days of the deadline. While the trades have come with mixed reviews, depending on which trade you’re looking at, Cleveland did manage to add a trio of players that will play into the club’s plans of the future.
MLB

Indians acquire OF Straw from Astros for RHP Maton

CLEVELAND (AP) — The Indians made another trade just before the deadline Friday, sending reliever Phil Maton to the AL West-leading Houston Astros for outfielder Myles Straw. Cleveland, which dealt second baseman Cesar Hernandez and outfielder Eddie Rosario in separate trades, also sent catcher Yainer Diaz to Houston for the...
MLB

Cleveland Indians, rowdy White Sox fans make Myles Shaw feel right at home

CHICAGO — Myles Straw felt right at home when he joined the Indians on Saturday. Former Houston Astros teammate Michael Brantley gave him a good scouting report on his new team. Brantley should know after spending 10 years in Cleveland. “I talked to Michael Brantley a lot about the organization,”...
MLB

Myles Straw has a unique set of skills that Cleveland needs

That is essentially the question the Cleveland Guardians asked when they sought to acquire outfielder Myles Straw from the Houston Astros. According to The Athletic, it was a goal they have pursued for some time now, as they have targeted Myles for over a year. They finally landed him yesterday in the waning hours of the trade deadline in exchange for Phil Maton and catching prospect Yainer Diaz.
MLB

Straw fan of Cleveland club, leadoff spot

CHICAGO -- Indians outfielder Myles Straw got to Guaranteed Rate Field just under two hours before Saturday’s 12-11 victory over the White Sox and quickly made a strong first impression with his new team, launching a solo homer in the third inning of his second game on Sunday. Just a...
MLB

Myles Straw and Cleveland's center field outlook: Walk-Off Thoughts

Here are two Walk-Off Thoughts after a 5-2 win over the Toronto Blue Jays improved Cleveland's record to 52-51. Cleveland has seemingly spent years trying to figure out center field. The list of players who have roamed center in Cleveland the last few years is extensive. Greg Allen. Lonnie Chisenhall...
MLB

Cleveland baseball 3 up, 3 down: A look at Cal Quantrill, Myles Straw, more

The last week and a half has been a wild one not just for Cleveland, but all of baseball. The trade deadline was frenzied, with several marquee stars flying cross country. For Cleveland, it meant four trades that accomplished a few goals, including the aim to convert short-term control into long-term value and the uncluttering of the outfield situation. It also included the stepping aside of manager Terry Francona, who will miss the remainder of the 2021 season to address health issues. All the while, Cleveland has remained on the fringe of the American League playoff race.
MLB

Myles Straw heads to Cleveland's bench on Thursday night

Cleveland Indians outfielder Myles Straw is not starting in Thursday's game against the Toronto Blue Jays. Straw will receive a breather after Bradley Zimmer was moved to center, Oscar Mercado was shifted to right, and Harold Ramirez was announced as Thursday's left fielder. Per Baseball Savant on 278 batted balls...
Baseball

Cleveland 6, Detroit 1: Typical night in Cleveland for the Tigers

Matt Manning couldn’t command anything, and Cleveland racked up six runs against him while smothering the Tigers’ offense to win 6-1. A frustratingly typical night for the Kitties at Progressive Field. The Detroit Tigers so rarely seem to jump out to a lead in Cleveland, and they quickly blew an...
MLB

Myles Straw leading off for Cleveland on Friday

Cleveland Indians outfielder Myles Straw is in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Detroit Tigers. Straw will start in center field on Friday and bat first versus right-hander Matt Manning and the Tigers. Oscar Mercado moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Straw for 10.9 FanDuel points on...

