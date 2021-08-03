Indians' Myles Straw: Notches steal

The last week and a half has been a wild one not just for Cleveland, but all of baseball. The trade deadline was frenzied, with several marquee stars flying cross country. For Cleveland, it meant four trades that accomplished a few goals, including the aim to convert short-term control into long-term value and the uncluttering of the outfield situation. It also included the stepping aside of manager Terry Francona, who will miss the remainder of the 2021 season to address health issues. All the while, Cleveland has remained on the fringe of the American League playoff race.