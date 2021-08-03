Indians' Myles Straw: Notches steal
Straw went 2-for-5 with a stolen base and two runs scored in Monday's 5-2 extra-inning win over Toronto. The 26-year-old hasn't missed a bit since he was traded from Houston to Cleveland. Straw is on a five-game hitting streak, going 7-for-22 (.318) with a home run, four RBI and seven runs scored in that stretch. He appears to be locked in as the replacement for Cesar Hernandez atop Cleveland's batting order against left-handed pitching while holding a near-everyday job in center field.www.cbssports.com
