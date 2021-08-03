Blue Jays' Brad Hand: Makes mess in extra-inning loss
Hand (5-6) allowed three runs (two earned) on two hits and struck out one in one inning, taking the loss Monday versus Cleveland. The southpaw has now allowed four runs (two earned) in two innings since he was traded from Washington to Toronto at the trade deadline. Hand hasn't worked very effectively since the start of July, yielding 12 runs (nine earned) in his last 10 innings. Overall, he has a 3.83 ERA, 1.19 WHIP and 43:18 K:BB through 44.2 innings overall. It's unclear if he can right the ship well enough to earn a late-inning role with his new team.www.cbssports.com
Comments / 0