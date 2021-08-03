Blue Jays' Brad Hand: Makes mess in extra-inning loss

Hand (5-4) allowed two runs on one hit and one walk in a third of an inning to take the loss against the Orioles on Sunday. Hand entered Sunday's game in the bottom of the ninth inning to preserve a one-run lead, but he hit Maikel Franco on a two-strike count to lead off the frame before giving up two runs as he failed to convert on his save chance. The southpaw earned a win and picked up a save in his first two outings after the All-Star break, but he's allowed four runs (three earned) in 2.1 innings across his last two appearances, and he's been charged with back-to-back losses.