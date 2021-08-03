Cancel
Kings re-sign Moe Harkless to two-year, $9 million deal

By Dana Gauruder
Hoops Rumors
Hoops Rumors
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2d4MhT_0bFoWxS200
Sacramento Kings forward Maurice Harkless. Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Maurice Harkless has agreed to re-sign with the Kings on a two-year, $9MM deal, agent Nima Namakian told ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

The journeyman forward was part of a swap with Miami in March that sent Nemanja Bjelica to the Heat. He averaged 6.9 PPG and 2.9 RPG in 24.9 MPG during 26 games with Sacramento, including 20 starts.

Harkless has played for six franchises during a career that began in 2012.

Sacramento possessed non-Bird rights on the defensive-minded Harkless, ESPN’s Bobby Marks tweets. That allowed the Kings to sign him at 120% of his $3.6M 2020-21 salary without eating into their $9.536M mid-level exception.

Hoops Rumors

Hoops Rumors

