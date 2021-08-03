Cancel
Doug McDermott agrees to three-year, $42 million contract with Spurs

Pacers free agent forward Doug McDermott has agreed to a three-year, $42M with the Spurs, Shams Charania of The Athletic tweets.

McDermott cashed in off a career year with Indiana in which he averaged 13.6 PPG, 3.3 RPG and 1.3 APG. He’s a career 40.7% 3-point shooter, though he’s more than just a perimeter threat. He averaged a career-high 10.1 shot attempts and made 53.2% of them in his walk year.

McDermott’s most recent contract, which he signed with Indiana in 2018, was a three-year deal worth $22M.

Retaining McDermott at the number he agreed to with the Spurs would have added to the Pacers’ luxury tax concerns, though they were hoping to re-sign him.

The Pelicans, Suns, and Nuggets were among the teams that were rumored to be potential suitors for the 29-year-old McDermott. The Spurs had an edge over many other teams due to ample cap space, while many others could only offer their $9.7M mid-level exception.

