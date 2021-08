BISMARCK – Agriculture Commissioner Doug Goehring says there are some options to feed livestock, including feedstocks and feedlots. “With pastures and the hay crop in poor condition, livestock producers have been exploring alternate ways to keep their herd and preserve their genetics,” Goehring said. “Now that we’ve had rain in some areas across the region for corn, millet, sorghum and other warm season crops, it provides hope for future forage needs in the form of hay, silage or baling up cornstalks after corn harvest. Grain and livestock producers can visit with each other about potential opportunities for feed this fall or sign up on the Hay Hotline. We are also adding feedlots as an option to our Hay Hotline.”