P.J. Tucker, Heat Agree to 2-Year, $15M Contract After Bucks' Title Run

After just 43 games with the franchise, P.J. Tucker will leave the Milwaukee Bucks with his legacy cemented as an NBA Champion. First reported by The Athletic’s Shams Charania, Tucker signed a two-year deal worth $15 million with the Miami Heat on the opening night of free agency. Considering it seemed open and shut that Tucker would be returning since the team held his Bird Rights and could have offered him a similar day, likely even more, many were rightfully shocked by this sudden news.