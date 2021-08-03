Cancel
Mavs add Sterling Brown, re-sign Boban Marjanović

By Alex Kirschenbaum
 5 days ago
Dallas Mavericks center Boban Marjanovic. Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

The Mavericks are set to make a pair of bench signings as free agency begins in earnest.

As had been rumored, the Mavericks are apparently opting to bring back center Boban Marjanović this summer. Shams Charania of The Athletic tweets that Dallas will be re-signing the reserve big man.

Tim MacMahon of ESPN reports that the 7’4″ Marjanović will be signed to a one-year deal with the Mavericks, his third full season with the team. Dallas initially signed the big man to a two-year, $7MM deal in the 2019 offseason. The club will thus have the 32-year-old’s full Bird rights next summer, following three full seasons of service.

Charania also reports that the Mavericks will be signing a new addition, free agent guard Sterling Brown. Brown, 26, was most recently a reserve contributor for another Texas club, the Rockets, for the duration of the 2020-21 season.

Brown’s agent Mark Bartelstein has indicated that the 6’5″ vet will sign a two-year, $6.2M contract with the club, per Marc Stein of Substack. There is no word as to whether both seasons will be guaranteed in the deal.

