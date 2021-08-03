Hawks' Gorgui Dieng: Joining Hawks

Cancel
Cover picture for the articleDieng has agreed to terms on a one-year, $4 million contract with the Hawks, according to Jon Krawczynski of The Athletic. Dieng should operate as the Hawks' backup center behind Clint Capela, at least until Onyeka Okongwu (shoulder) returns between January and February next year. The veteran big man averaged 6.8 points, 3.7 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 0.4 blocks across 14.5 minutes per game with the Spurs last season.

