Kings to ink Alex Len to two-year contract

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

The Kings are set to sign journeyman free agent center Alex Len to a two-season contract, per Shams Charania of The Athletic (via Twitter).

This will be Len’s second stint with Sacramento. He previously played on the Kings for a portion of the 2019-20 NBA season.

The fifth overall selection out of Maryland in 2013 by the Suns, Len also logged time with the Hawks. Atlanta eventually traded Len for his first tour of duty with the Kings.

Len most recently suited up for the Wizards for the majority of the 2020-21 season. After initially inking a one-year, minimum deal with the Raptors in the 2020 offseason, Len fell out of the Toronto rotation quickly.

He was able to regain his footing as a solid contributor to a playoff-bound club with Washington. For the balance of the 2020-21 season, Len averaged 6.6 PPG, 4.1 RPG, and 1.0 BPG across 15.3 MPG in 64 games, including 42 starts.