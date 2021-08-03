Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Kings to ink Alex Len to two-year contract

By Alex Kirschenbaum
Posted by 
Hoops Rumors
Hoops Rumors
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DvuJi_0bFoWROu00
Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

The Kings are set to sign journeyman free agent center Alex Len to a two-season contract, per Shams Charania of The Athletic (via Twitter).

This will be Len’s second stint with Sacramento. He previously played on the Kings for a portion of the 2019-20 NBA season.

The fifth overall selection out of Maryland in 2013 by the Suns, Len also logged time with the Hawks. Atlanta eventually traded Len for his first tour of duty with the Kings.

Len most recently suited up for the Wizards for the majority of the 2020-21 season. After initially inking a one-year, minimum deal with the Raptors in the 2020 offseason, Len fell out of the Toronto rotation quickly.

He was able to regain his footing as a solid contributor to a playoff-bound club with Washington. For the balance of the 2020-21 season, Len averaged 6.6 PPG, 4.1 RPG, and 1.0 BPG across 15.3 MPG in 64 games, including 42 starts.

Comments / 0

Hoops Rumors

Hoops Rumors

1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
313K+
Views
ABOUT

Hoops Rumors is a clearinghouse for relevant, legitimate NBA rumors. The site focuses on trades and free agent signings.

 https://www.hoopsrumors.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maryland State
State
Washington State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Inking#Atlanta#Suns#Hawks#Wizards#Raptors
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Washington Wizards
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Toronto Raptors
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NBANBC Washington

Reports: Former Wizards Center Alex Len Signs 2-Year Deal With Kings

Reports: Former Wizard Alex Len signs 2-year deal with Kings originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington. The Sacramento Kings signed former Wizards center Alex Len to a two-year contract, according to multiple reports. Len appeared in 57 games for Washington last season, averaging 7.1 points, 4.4 rebounds and one block per game as a member of their frontcourt rotation.
NBAPosted by
The Game Haus

Alex Len and Moe Harkless sign with Kings

The Kings have made two signings since the free agency window opened on 6:00 ET on Monday. Center Alex Len and power forward Maurice “Moe” Harkless have signed with Sacramento. Len’s contract lasts two years, for an unreported amount. Harkless’ contract is worth $9 million over two years. ESPN’s Adrian...
NBASactown Royalty

Kings use bi-annual exception to bring back Alex Len

Alex Len is reportedly re-signing with the Kings for a contract worth $7.65 million over two years. The Sacramento Kings are bringing Alex Len back to the team on a two-year, $7.65 million deal, according to Michael Scotto of HoopsHype. Shams Charania of The Athletic was the first person to report the Kings’ deal with Len.
NBASacramento Bee

Sources: Kings bring free agent big man Alex Len back to Sacramento on new two-year deal

Alex Len has already proven he can add size, strength and toughness to the Kings’ frontcourt. Now, the Ukrainian big man is coming back to do it again. Len is returning to Sacramento after agreeing to a two-year, $7.65 million deal with the Kings on Monday, league sources told The Sacramento Bee, confirming a report from The Athletic’s Shams Charania.
NBAchatsports.com

NBA Free Agency 2021: Alex Len signing with the Kings according to report

Alex Len will be signing a two-year contract with the Sacramento Kings, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic. Len averaged 6.6 points and 4.1 rebounds per game in the 2020-21 season. In 57 appearances with the Wizards, he played 57 games and averaged 7.1 points and 4.4 rebounds. He also started 40 of Washington’s games last season and was part of a first round playoff appearance.
NBAPosted by
The Spun

Magic Johnson Has 1 Star Player In Mind For The Lakers

The Los Angeles Lakers were served a first-round exit at the hands of the Phoenix Suns earlier this postseason. And with both LeBron James and Anthony Davis battling injury issues, the 2020 NBA champions certainly weren’t looking capable of making a title-defending run. This loss for LA marked the start...
NBAfadeawayworld.net

The Perfect USA Team That Would Beat Anyone By Minimum 20 Points

Before the United States lost to France 83-76 on Sunday, the men’s team had not lost an Olympic match since 2004, where the team finished with a bronze medal. Will history repeat itself? That is unknown at the time being, but what we do know is that this USA team is not the best product that could have been put on display.
NBAfadeawayworld.net

The Los Angeles Lakers Are Old But Have The Most Talented Team In The NBA

The Los Angeles Lakers are making all the headlines yet again by completing a blockbuster trade for 9-time All-Star Russell Westbrook. In typical Lakers fashion, they didn't stop there and have added some more big names to the roster. Carmelo Anthony, Dwight Howard, Malik Monk, and Kendrick Nunn also joined...
NBAPosted by
The Spun

Damian Lillard Reportedly Has 1 Preferred Trade Destination

Even though Portland Trail Blazers star Damian Lillard has maintained that he isn’t actively pursuing a trade, rumors of his impending departure persist. The latest rumor comes from ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith, who recently “revealed” Lillard’s top trade destination. Appearing on Sirius XM NBA Radio, Stephen A. declared that the...
NBABleacher Report

NBA Trade Packages to Land Golden State Warriors a New Star

After five straight seasons in the NBA Finals, the Golden State Warriors failed to make the playoffs in 2020 and 2021 as they persevered through injuries to Klay Thompson and Stephen Curry. Thompson was gone for the entirety of both campaigns, while Curry played just five games in 2019-20. With...
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

Rumor: Knicks trying to get Dennis Schroder on cheap deal after $25 million request

Dennis Schroder turned down a four-year, $84 million contract extension offer from the Los Angeles Lakers this past season because he was hoping to secure the bag this offseason. Well, it’s not looking good for Schroder after a couple of days of free agency. While the New York Knicks still have interest in him and make some sense for the German, they only have about $8 million in cap space left, according to Marc Berman of the New York Post.
NBAPosted by
The Spun

Los Angeles Lakers Just Signed Another Key Free Agent

The Los Angeles Lakers have already unleashed a slew of offseason moves ahead of the 2021-22 season. And on Tuesday afternoon, the 2020 NBA champs added another free-agent addition to the list. According to ESPN NBA insider Adrian Wojnaroski, the Lakers have signed former Miami Heat guard Kendrick Nunn to...
NBAfadeawayworld.net

Kendrick Perkins Says Kawhi Leonard Is "The Most Selfish Guy In Team Sports."

While Kawhi Leonard isn't the most open NBA superstar, he's always been considered likable by the community. But in a recent segment on ESPN, former big man Kendrick Perkins challenged that narrative in a rant on the network, where he called Kawhi selfish for his recent actions concerning Russell Westbrook and Paul George.
NBAfadeawayworld.net

Kevin Durant And Draymond Green Call Out LeBron James After Winning Gold

In the moments following Team USA's Gold Medal win on Friday, players began their celebrations right away, taking to social media almost immediately to share the aftermath of their victory. On the team bus, Draymond Green gave us all a sneak peek behind the scenes as he captured some of...

Comments / 0

Community Policy