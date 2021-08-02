Cancel
Wyoming State

Gov. Gordon Uphold Partnership with JCOAL

By Eve Hamilton
 5 days ago
Governor Mark Gordon is continuing the State of Wyoming's partnership with the Japan Coal Energy Center (JCOAL) in a collaborative effort to promote and strengthen the coal industry. The two entities renewed an MOU in July. The collaboration includes work to develop a Carbon Capture Utilization and Storage (CCUS) test...

Casper, WY
