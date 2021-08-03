Pacers re-sign T.J. McConnell to four-year, $35 million deal

Indiana Pacers guard T.J. McConnell. Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

The Pacers and point guard T.J. McConnell have agreed to terms on a contract that will keep him in Indiana for the foreseeable future, reports J. Michael of The Indianapolis Star.

The deal will be worth $35MM over four seasons, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic. Michael adds that the final year will only be partially guaranteed.

McConnell averaged career highs in PPG (8.6), APG (6.6), RPG (3.7), and FG% (.559) for the Pacers in 2020-21, appearing in 69 games and logging 26.0 MPG. His contributions also go beyond the box score, as he’s a heady player and a tough perimeter defender.

The 29-year-old had been expected to draw interest from teams in need of point guard depth, but there was always mutual interest between him and the Pacers.

Indiana had been considered more likely to re-sign McConnell than fellow free agent Doug McDermott, and that’s exactly what happened, as McDermott is San Antonio-bound.