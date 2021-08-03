Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Pistons to re-sign Cory Joseph

By Luke Adams
Posted by 
Hoops Rumors
Hoops Rumors
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jEfiX_0bFoW3Xx00
Cory Joseph, who will turn 30 later this month, began last season with Sacramento and was sent to Detroit at the March trade deadline. Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports

Just days after placing him on waivers, the Pistons have agreed to terms with point guard Cory Joseph on a new contract, according to Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports. Klutch Sports CEO Rich Paul tells Haynes that Joseph’s new deal with Detroit will be worth $10 million over two years.

Joseph, who will turn 30 later this month, began last season with Sacramento and was sent to Detroit at the March trade deadline. He played very well with the Pistons down the stretch, averaging 12.0 PPG, 5.5 APG and 3.2 RPG on .506/.368/.878 shooting in 19 games (26.4 MPG).

Joseph was under contract for 2021-22, but his $12.6 million salary was only partially guaranteed for $2.4 million. By waiving him and re-signing him to a new deal, the Pistons avoided guaranteeing that full $12.6 million and will get him back at a more affordable rate. He’ll serve as a veteran mentor for top pick Cade Cunningham.

The Pistons, who project to be a cap-space team this offseason, might end up signing Joseph with the room exception, since it will be worth right around $10 million over two years.

Comments / 0

Hoops Rumors

Hoops Rumors

1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
313K+
Views
ABOUT

Hoops Rumors is a clearinghouse for relevant, legitimate NBA rumors. The site focuses on trades and free agent signings.

 https://www.hoopsrumors.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cade Cunningham
Person
Cory Joseph
Person
Rich Paul
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pistons#Yahoo Sports#Klutch Sports
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NBA Teams
Detroit Pistons
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NBAdetroitsportsnation.com

Detroit Pistons sign NCAA 3-point King

The 2021 NBA Draft is a wrap and now teams around the league have begun signing undrafted players who they believe could potentially be developed. According to reports, the Detroit Pistons have signed former Toledo guard Spencer Littleson to their Summer League roster. Littleson, who is from Rochester Hills, MI,...
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

3 best players the Pistons must sign in 2021 NBA free agency

The Detroit Pistons will receive a jumpstart in their rebuilding process with the first pick in the NBA Draft. The general consensus is that they’ll pick point guard Cade Cunningham from Oklahoma State. The Pistons have enough cap space to a big-name free agent. But given their status as a rebuilding team, it’s next to impossible to accomplish this task. In this post, we’re looking at Detroit Pistons free agency.
NBAPosted by
Hoops Rumors

Pistons sign second-round pick Isaiah Livers to rookie deal

The Pistons have officially signed former Michigan forward Isaiah Livers, according to NBA.com’s transactions log. While terms of the deal aren’t yet known, Detroit had been operating under the cap, giving the team the ability to offer Livers a three- or four-year deal that starts above the rookie minimum. The...
NBAHoopsHype

NBA rumors: Pistons to sign Chris Smith to two-way contract

Scott Agness: Pacers have reached agreement with Ohio State guard Duane Washington Jr. on a two-way deal, per source. He was teammates with Cassius Stanley at Sierra Canyon. He then started in all 31 games last season, averaged 16.4pts and shot 37.4% from distance. 23 hours ago – via Twitter...
NBAInsideHoops

Detroit Pistons waive Cory Joseph, Deividas Sirvydis and Tyler Cook

The Detroit Pistons have waived guard Cory Joseph, forward Tyler Cook and guard/forward Deividas Sirvydis. Joseph, 6-3, 200, was acquired by the Pistons, along with draft consideration, from the Sacramento Kings on March 25, 2021 in exchange for guard Delon Wright. In 19 games (11 starts) as a Piston he averaged 12.0 points, 3.2 rebounds and 5.5 assists in 26.4 minutes per game. Overall, Joseph played in 63 games in 2020-21 averaging 8.2 points, 2.5 rebounds and 3.4 assists with Sacramento and Detroit.
NBAUSA Today

Pistons reportedly show interest in signing Kelly Olynyk as free agent

The Detroit Pistons are showing interest in signing veteran big man Kelly Olynyk, according to Michael Scotto of HoopsHype. Now 30 years old, Olynyk played most recently with the Houston Rockets. In his latest column on free agency rumors, Scotto writes:. The Detroit Pistons have interest in signing center Kelly...
NBAPosted by
MISportsNow

NBA Free Agency: Tracking the Detroit Pistons’ Signings

DETROIT – The NBA free agency period officially began Monday night at 6:00 p.m. The Pistons wasted little time in making their first move, agreeing to a deal with forward Kelly Olynyk within the first 30 minutes. According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, the contract is for three years and $37...
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Detroit Pistons: What does the Kelly Olynyk signing mean for the season ahead?

During free agency last season, fans of the Detroit Pistons quickly learned that the new general manager was a fan of big men. Less than a year later the only ones remaining from his initial surge are second-year standouts Isaiah Stewart and Jahlil Okafor. So naturally, Weaver’s first move in his second free agency period is signing a new big man to a three-year contract. This year, however, there is no room for jokes. Kelly Olynyk fits the roster to a tee and will work out wonderfully for the Detroit Pistons.
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Detroit Pistons sign floor-spacing center Kelly Olynyk

The Detroit Pistons didn’t take long to get in on the fun in Free Agency. General manager (GM) Troy Weaver has found a replacement for Mason Plumlee. Per Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, the Detroit Pistons have agreed to a three-year deal with veteran center Kelly Olynyk. If I’m being candid,...
NBAkentuckysportsradio.com

Trey Lyles signs two-year deal with the Detroit Pistons

Trey Lyles is taking his talents to Detroit, with the 25-year-old forward agreeing to terms with the Pistons on a two-year, $5 million deal on the first day of free agency. Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports was the first to report the contract agreement. The move to Detroit comes after...
NBAnumberfire.com

Pistons sign Kelly Olynyk to 3-year deal

The Detroit Pistons have signed center Kelly Olynyk to a three-year contract worth $37 million. Olynyk is coming off of a season in which, after a trade to the Houston Rockets, he averaged a career-best 19 points, 8.7 rebounds, and 4.1 assists per game. The soon-to-be 30-year old has certainly done well for himself with this contract.
NBAPosted by
Hoops Rumors

Pistons waive veteran wing Rodney McGruder

The Pistons have waived veteran wing Rodney McGruder, according to James Edwards III of The Athletic. McGruder’s $5M contract would have become guaranteed if he had remained on the roster through August 15. By releasing him before then, Detroit won’t carry any dead money on its cap as a result of the transaction.
NBAPosted by
Hoops Rumors

Pistons re-sign Saben Lee to three-year deal

After a promising rookie season, Saben Lee will sign a three-year contract to stay with the Pistons, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski. The 22-year-old guard was part of a strong rookie class that Detroit put together last season. Selected with the 38th pick, he was acquired from the Jazz in a draft-night trade. He earned a spot in the Pistons’ rotation and averaged 5.6 points, 2.0 rebounds and 3.6 assists in 48 games.
NBAfadeawayworld.net

The Perfect USA Team That Would Beat Anyone By Minimum 20 Points

Before the United States lost to France 83-76 on Sunday, the men’s team had not lost an Olympic match since 2004, where the team finished with a bronze medal. Will history repeat itself? That is unknown at the time being, but what we do know is that this USA team is not the best product that could have been put on display.

Comments / 0

Community Policy