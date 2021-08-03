Pistons to re-sign Cory Joseph

Cory Joseph, who will turn 30 later this month, began last season with Sacramento and was sent to Detroit at the March trade deadline. Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports

Just days after placing him on waivers, the Pistons have agreed to terms with point guard Cory Joseph on a new contract, according to Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports. Klutch Sports CEO Rich Paul tells Haynes that Joseph’s new deal with Detroit will be worth $10 million over two years.

Joseph, who will turn 30 later this month, began last season with Sacramento and was sent to Detroit at the March trade deadline. He played very well with the Pistons down the stretch, averaging 12.0 PPG, 5.5 APG and 3.2 RPG on .506/.368/.878 shooting in 19 games (26.4 MPG).

Joseph was under contract for 2021-22, but his $12.6 million salary was only partially guaranteed for $2.4 million. By waiving him and re-signing him to a new deal, the Pistons avoided guaranteeing that full $12.6 million and will get him back at a more affordable rate. He’ll serve as a veteran mentor for top pick Cade Cunningham.

The Pistons, who project to be a cap-space team this offseason, might end up signing Joseph with the room exception, since it will be worth right around $10 million over two years.