Spurs agree to three-year contract with Zach Collins

By Dana Gauruder
Posted by 
Hoops Rumors
Hoops Rumors
 5 days ago
Steve Dykes-USA TODAY Sports

The Spurs have decided to roll the dice on injury-plagued free agent forward Zach Collins.

Collins is departing the Trail Blazers on a three-year, $22M deal, agent Mark Bartelstein told ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski (Twitter link).

The 10th pick of the 2017 draft, Collins has seen his career sidetracked by injuries. The Trail Blazers decided not to extend him a $7M qualifying offer, making Collins an unrestricted free agent.

Collins has only appeared in 11 games the past two seasons due to shoulder, foot and ankle injuries.

Collins had a major setback in late June when another fracture was discovered in his left foot. He underwent a second revision surgery to repair a left medial malleolus stress fracture and will require another 4-6 month recovery period.

“Obviously with me being a free agent, it makes it tough,” Collins said last month. “But I’m less concerned about what type of deal I’m going to get, or how many years it’s going to be, or who I’m going to play for … I’m more focused on this rehab and getting this ankle right.”

Bartelstein was confident he could land a multi-year contract for his client, even though Collins will miss at least a portion of next season.

San Antonio is adding at least one other free agent forward, as it also reached a three-year agreement with Doug McDermott.

Hoops Rumors

Hoops Rumors

