Trey Lyles agrees to two-year deal with Pistons

By Dana Gauruder
Hoops Rumors
Hoops Rumors
 6 days ago
Trey Lyles has spent the last two seasons with the Spurs. Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Free-agent forward Trey Lyles has reached a two-year agreement with the Pistons worth approximately $5 million, agent Rich Paul told Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports (Twitter link).

Lyles has spent the last two seasons with the Spurs. He also had two-year stints in Utah and Denver. Lyles saw his playing time diminish last season, as he appeared in just 23 games. His representatives were eager to find a new home for their client, who was looking for a fresh start. He started 53 of 63 games in his first year with San Antonio.

Lyles has averaged 7.3 PPG and 4.2 RPG in 15.6 MPG through 374 career games. He’s a 34.1% 3-point shooter.

He’ll provide insurance at the power forward spot behind Jerami Grant and Sekou Doumbouya.

