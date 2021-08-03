Blue Jays' Vladimir Guerrero: Smacks 34th homer
Guerrero went 2-for-5 with a two-run home run in Monday's 5-2 extra-inning loss to Cleveland. The superstar slugger accounted for all of Toronto's run production with his sixth-inning blast. Guerrero is on a six-game hitting streak, during which he's gone 8-for-24 (.333). That's right in line with his play all year -- he owns a .328/.423/.659 slash line with 34 homers, 85 RBI, 82 runs scored and a pair of stolen bases through 437 plate appearances.www.cbssports.com
Comments / 0