Blue Jays' Vladimir Guerrero: Smacks 34th homer

Diaz went 1-for-3 with a walk and a solo home run in Sunday's 3-2 loss to the Dodgers. Diaz's ninth long ball of the season briefly helped the Rockies recapture the lead after the Dodgers tied the game at 1-1 in the bottom of the first inning. Even after leaving the yard twice during the series in Los Angeles, Diaz is sitting on a modest .675 OPS for the season. Even for a catcher, that mark is nothing special, but it should be good enough to keep Diaz ahead of Dom Nunez (.633 OPS, 37.2 percent strikeout rate in 183 plate appearances) on the depth chart.