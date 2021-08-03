Cancel
Lucifer: Surprising Character Confirmed to Return in Season 6

By Nicole Drum
ComicBook
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLucifer will return for its sixth and final season in September and as the series heads into its final farewell, fans will get to see some familiar faces from seasons past return -- including one from the very beginning of the series. A new report from TV Line indicates that an early episode of Lucifer Season 6 will feature music producer Jimmy Barnes in what it notes is a "pivotal role" while Lucifer tries to sort out what being God really means.

