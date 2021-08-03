Lucifer: Surprising Character Confirmed to Return in Season 6

We’re still about a month and a half out from Lucifer Season 6 dropping on Netflix (September 10), but we already have a taste of what to expect, thanks to the first photos. As revealed at the [email protected] panel, just because Lucifer (Tom Ellis) is now God doesn’t mean he won’t still be solving crimes, which you can glimpse in the images. But Chloe Decker (Lauren German) isn’t the only detective at his side; Carol Corbett (Scott Porter) is as well, in quite the tense situation. But hey, at least that means there’s hope for forensic scientist Ella Lopez (Aimee Garcia). After all, before his death, Detective Dan Espinoza (Kevin Alejandro) had wanted to set them up…and it looks like there’s more to come after they met at his funeral.