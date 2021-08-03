Nicolas Batum stays with Clippers on two-year deal

Los Angeles Clippers forward Nicolas Batum. Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Forward Nicolas Batum has agreed to re-sign with the Clippers on a two-year contract, Shams Charania of The Athletic tweets. The contract includes a player option in the second year, Ohm Youngmisuk of ESPN tweets.

The team held non-Bird rights on Batum, allowing it to re-sign him for 120% of last year’s $2.56M salary. By utilizing those rights, the Clippers still have the $5.9M taxpayer exception at their disposal.

After getting buried on Charlotte’s bench the previous season, Batum enjoyed a career revival with the Clippers. He averaged 8.1 PPG, 4.7 RPG and 2.2 APG in 67 regular-season games, including 38 starts. He also averaged 8.1 PPG, 5.5 RPG and 2.1 APG in 16 postseason games.

Batum began his career in 2008 with Portland.