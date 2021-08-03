Cancel
Nicolas Batum stays with Clippers on two-year deal

By Dana Gauruder
Hoops Rumors
Hoops Rumors
 6 days ago
Los Angeles Clippers forward Nicolas Batum. Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Forward Nicolas Batum has agreed to re-sign with the Clippers on a two-year contract, Shams Charania of The Athletic tweets. The contract includes a player option in the second year, Ohm Youngmisuk of ESPN tweets.

The team held non-Bird rights on Batum, allowing it to re-sign him for 120% of last year’s $2.56M salary. By utilizing those rights, the Clippers still have the $5.9M taxpayer exception at their disposal.

After getting buried on Charlotte’s bench the previous season, Batum enjoyed a career revival with the Clippers. He averaged 8.1 PPG, 4.7 RPG and 2.2 APG in 67 regular-season games, including 38 starts. He also averaged 8.1 PPG, 5.5 RPG and 2.1 APG in 16 postseason games.

Batum began his career in 2008 with Portland.

Hoops Rumors

Hoops Rumors

