Blue Jays' Robbie Ray: Delivers another quality start

When the Blue Jays acquired Jose Berrios from the Minnesota Twins on Friday, it was a major step forward for the starting rotation. Over the offseason the front office did their best to find another top-tier starting pitcher to join Hyun Jin Ryu at the top of the rotation, and they finally got their man in Berrios. That said, they’ve been fortunate enough to have another elite performance or two from their starters, and one of them is due to be a free agent again at the end of the year.