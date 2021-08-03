Blue Jays' Robbie Ray: Delivers another quality start
Ray allowed two runs on six hits and three walks with four strikeouts across six innings in a no-decision versus Cleveland on Monday. This was Ray's seventh quality start in his last eight outings, the lone hiccup in that span being a July 21 appearances versus Boston. The southpaw gave up both runs Monday in the third inning, but Vladimir Guerrero's two-run blast in the sixth got him off the hook. The strong pitching lately has Ray's ERA at 3.04 with a 1.09 WHIP and 154:33 K:BB through 124.1 innings. He tentatively is set to make his next start versus Boston this weekend.www.cbssports.com
