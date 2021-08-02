Florida police officers charged over arrests of Black men
Five Florida police officers have been charged with battery connected to the violent arrests of two Black men last week, prosecutors announced Monday. Miami-Dade State Attorney Katherine Fernandez Rundle announced the first-degree misdemeanor charges against Miami Beach police Sgt. Jose Perez, Officer Kevin Perez, Officer Robert Sabater, Officer David Rivas and Officer Steven Serrano. The officers had previously been suspended, and Fernandez Rundle said additional charges might follow. All five officers turned themselves in Monday.www.washingtonpost.com
Comments / 0