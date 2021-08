Admitting that you are wrong is never easy — especially in public to an audience of hundreds of thousands of people — but Matt Damon recently did just that. The Stillwater actor sat down for an interview with The Sunday Times, and confessed that he only recently stopped using what his daughter calls "the f slur". Usually associated with homophobic insults, Damon claimed that since his childhood it was always a slang term used in a completely different context, so he didn't truly think of the word as a slur when used the way that he chose to use the word.