Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Opelika, AL

Opelika Mayor: My COVID-19 vaccine protected me when I got sick

By Elizabeth White
Myhighplains.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) – Opelika’s mayor credited his m-RNA COVID-19 vaccine with keeping him relatively symptom-free after he got sick with the virus. The east Alabama mayor is sharing his experience, hoping to clear up some confusion regarding the vaccines. While East Alabama Health says it’s possible to have breakthrough infections, the vaccine offers strong protection against severe illness that lands you in the hospital, on a ventilator, or end of life.

www.myhighplains.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alabama Government
Opelika, AL
Government
City
Opelika, AL
Opelika, AL
Coronavirus
Local
Alabama COVID-19 Vaccines
Local
Alabama Health
State
Alabama State
Local
Alabama Vaccines
Local
Alabama Coronavirus
Opelika, AL
Health
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19 Vaccines#Cdc#Wrbl#East Alabama Health#Eamc#Cdc#Opelika City Schools#Auburn City Schools#Auburn University#Covid#Opelika High School#Auburn High School#Time#Americans#Polio
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
Public Healthtalesbuzz.com

The vaccinated are angry. That’s understandable but also unproductive, health experts say.

Masks are back, some hospitals are filling up again and there’s little question who is causing the latest resurgence of COVID-19 in the U.S. Unvaccinated Americans are rapidly becoming sick from the ultra-contagious delta variant. And they’re often getting extremely ill: More than 97% of people being hospitalized for COVID-19 in mid-July were unvaccinated, said Dr. Rochelle Walensky, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Alabama StateWDEF

Alabama’s numbers for vaccinated who got sick and died

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) – Almost all COVID-19 deaths in Alabama are among unvaccinated people. State Health Officer Scott Harris said Friday that of the 11,600 people in the state who died of COVID-19, just 26 of those were fully vaccinated. Harris gave the numbers as the state tries to boost...
Peoria, ILriverbender.com

A preventable problem: Kids and the need to vaccinate

PEORIA - The American Academy of Pediatricians says COVID-19 cases among children and teens jumped 84% in one week’s time with more than 72,000 kids acquiring the disease between July 22 and July 29. That’s alarming pediatricians and medical providers including Dana DeShon, an APN for OSF HealthCare who specializes in Pediatrics.
San Francisco, CAPosted by
CBS San Francisco

Vaccinated Doctor: ‘I Was Sick. I Was Surprisingly Sick’; Breakthrough COVID-19 Infections Cause Concern

By Allen Martin & Molly McCrea SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — The Delta variant has thrown the Bay Area a curveball. Those in gravest danger are without a doubt the unvaccinated or partially vaccinated. They represent the vast majority of reported new cases, hospitalizations, and deaths. But breakthrough infections are catching many by surprise. At the SF Latino Task Force Hub, where health professionals test members of the community weekly, they have noticed an uptick in positive COVID tests among those who were fully vaccinated. “We were only testing about 50 to 60 people,” said SF Latino Task Force Health Chair Jon...
Public HealthPosted by
The Independent

My family and I all have Covid. We’re fully vaccinated. It’s clear we need another lockdown

I remember the day I received my first shot of the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccination. It was April 1, and I went with my mother, who was also receiving her first dose. At the time, we had to drive forty-five minutes one way to reach the closest vaccination site at an old regional airport in Jasper, Alabama.Queued up in my car to get the shot, I was panicking because I was certain that I was going to be denied: I didn’t have health insurance and I still had an out-of-state driver’s license. But none of that seemed to matter that cool...
Mississippi StatePosted by
Magnolia State Live

Mississippi Mayor with COVID-19: ‘I should have gotten the vaccine’

Vicksburg Mayor George Flaggs has done public service announcements on television and in his hometown newspaper urging his constituents to get the COVID-19 vaccination. Unfortunately, Flaggs said, he did not heed his own advice. Now Flaggs, who said he is doing well recovering from the coronavirus, is redoubling his efforts to encourage people to get the COVID-19 vaccine.
Public HealthPosted by
The Independent

Fully vaccinated man dies of Covid in West Virginia

A man who was fully vaccinated against coronavirus has passed away in West Virginia, health department officials have said. The Kanawha-Charleston Health Department said the “breakthrough infection” led to the death of a 76-year-old man with an underlying health condition. WSAZ reported that the man died of complications of the...
Public HealthCircleville Herald

COVID-19 update: Vaccinations increasing

COLUMBUS — Ohio Governor Mike DeWine provided the following updates on Ohio's response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Governor DeWine announced that vaccination rates are increasing across the state. There has been an increase of vaccinations in 85 of Ohio’s 88 counties in July compared to the previous month while last week saw an increase in all 88 counties compared to the first week in July.
Alabama Statesylacauganews.com

Sixty-four Alabama counties at high risk for spreading COVID-19

SYLACAUGA, Ala. – Sixty-four counties in Alabama are ranking in the high risk category for spreading COVID-19. According to the Alabama Department of Public Health’s COVID-19 risk indicator, there is a high amount of COVID-19 activity in Talladega County placing it in the ‘red’ category. Talladega County is currently reporting...
Ohio StateCleveland Jewish News

Over 50% of Ohioans have started COVID-19 vaccine

Half of Ohioans have started the COVID-19 vaccination process, according to numbers released Aug. 8 by the Ohio Department of Health. A total of 5,845,986 Ohioans (50.01% of the state's population) have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, and 5,431,334 Ohioans (46.46%) completed the vaccination process as of Aug. 8.
Raleigh, NCWRAL

Raleigh councilman with COVID-19: I'm glad I got my shot

Raleigh City Council member Jonathan Melton is spreading the word about the effectiveness of the coronavirus shot even after he got COVID-19 despite being fully vaccinated. "Days ago, I tested positive for COVID-19 despite being full vaccinated," Melton shared on Twitter and Instagram. "I'm isolating at home. My symptoms are mild and doctor said unlikely to worsen because of the vaccine. I'm glad I got my shot. Please get vaccinated and encourage others too."
Madison, WIChannel 3000

UW Health dispels myths about kids and COVID-19

MADISON, Wis. — With the school year just right around the corner, UW Health experts are taking time to dispel common rumors about kids and COVID-19. Among one of the most common myths is that kids don’t get seriously sick from COVID-19. UW Health experts say. According to data from...

Comments / 0

Community Policy