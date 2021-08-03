Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

WC Strategic Opportunity, L.P. announces disposition of shares of Champion Iron Limited

By PRESS RELEASE PR Newswire
Business Insider
 17 days ago

ROSEMONT, Ill., Aug. 2, 2021 /CNW/ - On August 2, 2021, WC Strategic Opportunity, L.P. ("Wynnchurch"), sold (the "Disposition") an aggregate of 25,000,000 ordinary shares ("Shares") of Champion Iron Limited ("Champion"), through the facilities of the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) at a price of A$7.50 per Share (corresponding to C$6.87 per Share based on the Bank of Canada exchange rate on July 30, 2021 of A$1.00 equals C$0.9160), for aggregate gross proceeds to Wynnchurch of A$187,500,000 (corresponding to C$171,750,000 based on the Bank of Canada exchange rate on July 30, 2021 of A$1.00 equals C$0.9160).

markets.businessinsider.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
State
California State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Iron#Disposition#Private Equity Funds#Wc Strategic Opportunity#L P#Champion Iron Limited#Rosemont#Cnw#The Bank Of Canada#Shares#Sedar#Champion#Il 60018#Wynnchurch Capital
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Private Equity
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Related
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Nevada Copper (TSE:NCU) Rating Reiterated by National Bank Financial

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Haywood Securities dropped their price target on shares of Nevada Copper from C$0.30 to C$0.20 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. National Bankshares decreased their target price on Nevada Copper from C$0.30 to C$0.15 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Choate Investment Advisors Buys New Position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Choate Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 4,128 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000. Several other large investors also recently made changes to...
Businessdallassun.com

Cloud DX Announces DTC Eligibility

WATERLOO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / August 18, 2021 / Cloud DX (TSXV:CDX)(OTCQB:CDXFF), a leading Canadian-based, North American provider of virtual care and remote patient monitoring solutions is pleased to announce that its common shares are now eligible for electronic clearing and settlement through The Depository Trust Company ('DTC') in the United States.
MarketsCoinDesk

Evolve Funds Files for Crypto ETF in Canada

The ETF would give investors indirect exposure to certain cryptocurrencies. Evolve Funds has filed a preliminary prospectus with the Ontario Securities Commission (OSC) for an Evolve Cryptocurrencies exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Evolve Cryptocurrencies ETF would give investors “indirect exposure” to certain cryptocurrencies selected by an investment manager, weighted on a...
BusinessStreetInsider.com

Beedie Investments Limited Early Warning Press Release Regarding Builddirect.com Technologies Inc.

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Burnaby, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 19, 2021) - In connection with the completion by BuildDirect.com Technologies Inc. (formerly, VLCTY Capital Inc.) (the "Company") of its "Qualifying Transaction" (as defined under Policy 2.4 of the TSX Venture Exchange) by way of a three-cornered amalgamation involving the Company, BuildDirect.com Technologies Inc. ("BuildDirect PrivateCo") and a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company (the "Qualifying Transaction") and a concurrent private placement offering of subscription receipts of BuildDirect PrivateCo. (the "Private Placement", and together with the Qualifying Transaction, the "Transactions") announced on August 16, 2021, Beedie Investments Limited ("Beedie") acquired beneficial ownership over an aggregate of 2,922,243 common shares of the Company (the "Common Shares") and 515,855 common share purchase warrants of the Company (the "Warrants").
MarketsPosted by
TheStreet

White Gold Corp. Announces Commencement Of Trading On The OTCQX Best Market

TORONTO, Aug. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- White Gold Corp. (TSX.V: WGO, OTCQX: WHGOF, FRA: 29W) (the "Company") is pleased to announce the commencement of trading of the Company's common shares on the QTCQX Best Market under the ticker symbol of WHGOF. The OTCQX® Best Market (the "OTCQX") is the highest market tier of OTC Markets on which 11,000 U.S. and global securities trade and is an important step for companies seeking to provide transparent trading for their U.S. investors. Investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the company on www.otcmarkets.com. B. Riley Securities, Inc. acted as the Company's OTCQX sponsor.
BusinessStreetInsider.com

EMX Royalty Grants Incentive Stock Options

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 19, 2021) - EMX Royalty Corporation(NYSE American: EMX) (TSXV: EMX) (FSE: 6E9)(the "Company" or "EMX") announces that pursuant to the Company's Stock Option Plan, incentive stock options (the "Options") to purchase an aggregate of 500,000 common shares, exercisable at a price of $3.66 per share for a period of five years, has been granted to certain directors, and a consultant of the Company.
Businessalbuquerqueexpress.com

Idaho Champion Gold Announces Closing of Oversubscribed Non-Brokered Private Placement

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES. TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / August 19, 2021 / Idaho Champion Gold Mines Canada Inc. (CSE:ITKO)(OTCQB:GLDRF)(FSE:1QB1) ('Idaho Champion' or the 'Company') is pleased to announce that it has closed the final tranche of the oversubscribed private placement offering announced on May 25, 2021. As part of the closing of the final tranche, the Company issued 1,101,666 units for gross proceeds of $165,250. The Company paid a cash finders' fee of $7,320 and issued 48,800 finders' warrants. This private placement resulted in the Company receiving total proceeds of $1,666,000.
BusinessHouston Chronicle

Swyft, Inc. Announces Strategic Investment by FEMSA Ventures

Swyft’s retail technology platform aligns with FEMSA’s corporate venture fund’s investment strategy. Swyft, Inc., a global leader in the robotic and software-powered marketplace, providing secure unattended delivery for brands, merchants and last-mile providers, today announced a seven-digit strategic investment from FEMSA’s (Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (“FEMSA”) NYSE: FMX; BMV: FEMSAUBD) corporate venture fund. The strategic partnership between Swyft, the Silicon Valley based software and robotics leader, and FEMSA, the largest convenience store operator and food and beverage distributor in Latin America, is expected to facilitate future scale deployment of Swyft’s software and robotics technology.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

FY2021 EPS Estimates for IAMGOLD Co. Reduced by Analyst (TSE:IMG)

IAMGOLD Co. (TSE:IMG) (NYSE:IAG) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial cut their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of IAMGOLD in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, August 15th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin now forecasts that the mining company will earn $0.00 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.05. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for IAMGOLD’s FY2022 earnings at $0.44 EPS.
Businessmartechseries.com

Wibbets Inc Announces Strategic Changes

Wibbets Inc announces new cryptocurrency in progress and change in strategic focus. Wibbets Inc home of the world’s first ever pro privacy protection online tech shopping platform announces exploratory initiative to create a crypto coin as well as a strategic change in direction. The market potential has Wibbets CEO Jason Baudendistel intrigued.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

PM Capital Global Opportunities Fund Limited (ASX:PGF) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.05 Per Share

In other PM Capital Global Opportunities Fund news, insider Richard Matthews acquired 106,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$1.56 ($1.11) per share, with a total value of A$165,828.00 ($118,448.57). Also, insider Brett Spork acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$1.57 ($1.12) per share, with a total value of A$31,400.00 ($22,428.57).
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 31,409 Shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

Alliancebernstein L.P. reduced its stake in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) by 6.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 481,119 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 31,409 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 1.02% of Universal Display worth $106,967,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Businessaithority.com

Volta Charging And Place Exchange Announce Strategic Partnership

Volta Industries, Inc. an industry leader in commerce-centric electric vehicle (“EV”) charging networks, which has entered into a definitive agreement for a business combination with Tortoise Acquisition Corp. II announced a partnership with Place Exchange, a leading supply-side platform (SSP) for programmatic digital out of home (DOOH) media. The partnership significantly expands Volta Charging’s programmatic options for media buyers seeking to purchase Volta Charging’s premium placed-based inventory from any of the leading demand-side platforms (DSPs) integrated with Place Exchange. The partnership also adds options for buyers to purchase programmatic ad inventory from Volta Charging through either a reserved guaranteed or auction-based transaction structure to ensure that advertising spend on the Volta Charging network is aligned with brand goals, harmonized with other advertising tactics and easy to execute.
MarketsPosted by
TheStreet

NexPoint Strategic Opportunities Fund Extends Offer To Purchase Up To All Shares Of United Development Funding IV (UDFI)

DALLAS, Aug. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NexPoint Strategic Opportunities Fund (NHF) - Get Report ("NHF") today announced the extension of the offering period for its previously announced offer to purchase any and all Shares of Beneficial Interest (the "Shares") of United Development Funding IV ("UDFI" or the "Company") at a price of $1.10 per Share upon the terms and subject to the conditions set forth in the Offer to Purchase and in the related Assignment Form for the offer (which together constitute the "Offer" and the "Tender Offer Documents"). The Offer is now scheduled to expire at 12:00 midnight, Eastern Time, at the end of the day on September 2, 2021, unless the Offer is extended or earlier terminated. The Tender Offer Documents are available at www.UDFITenderOffer.com, or from the information agent for the Offer, as discussed below.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SHLX) VP Sean Guillory Purchases 1,399 Shares

Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SHLX) VP Sean Guillory purchased 1,399 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.38 per share, with a total value of $17,319.62. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

FY2021 EPS Estimates for TransAlta Co. Increased by Analyst (TSE:TA)

TransAlta Co. (TSE:TA) (NYSE:TAC) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial increased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of TransAlta in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 11th. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny now expects that the company will earn $0.10 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.03. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for TransAlta’s FY2022 earnings at $0.23 EPS.

Comments / 0

Community Policy