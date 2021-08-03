CITIZENS’ AMBULANCE MEETS WITH CENTER TOWNSHIP SUPERVISORS

At that meeting, the public hearing on Ordinance 7-2021 “Establishing a New Inclusionary Development Zone Designated as the R-5L Residence Overlay District, Block 6101, Lots 25 and 26 (Passaic Ave and Volker Lane Area)”, carried from the May 24, 2021 meeting will be continued, as well as Ordinance 19-2021 “Adopting the 630 NJSH Route 10 Overlay District Redevelopment Plan”, carried from the July 12, 2021 meeting. The following Ordinances will also have their public hearing: Ordinance 12-2021 “Establishing a New Inclusionary Development Zone Designated as the R-5P Residence overlay District (E Cedar St and Shrewsbury Drive), Ordinance 17-2021 “Amending Ch. 170, §170-3, & §170.87.E & §170-96 of the Township Land Use Code”, Ordinance 22-2021 “Exceed Calendar Year 2021 Municipal Budget Appropriation Limits and Establish a CAP Bank”, Ordinance 23-2021 “Amending and Supplementing Ch. 61 Alcoholic Beverages Article IV Public Recreation Areas”, Ordinance 25-2021 “Amending Ch.316,§316-6, Water Charges, of the Township Code”, and Ordinance 26-2021 “Amending Ch. 251, Sewers, Article II, Fees and Charges of the Township Code”. The public hearing for Ordinance 24-2021 “Amending §170-109.1 BN Neighborhood Business District of the Township Land Use Code” will be carried to the September 13, 2021 meeting.