Colquitt softball team to face Fitzgerald on Wednesday in scrimmage

MOULTRIE – Thankful for a summer of practice that was denied to his 2020 Lady Packers, Colquitt County softball coach Chance Pitts is eager to get the 2021 season under way.

The season-opener will be at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, August 10, against Coffee at Packer Park, but Pitts will get an opportunity to see how his current team is coming together when the Lady Packers travel to Fitzgerald on Wednesday for their annual scrimmage.

Pitts will have to replace the loss of five 2020 seniors – Jay Jay Furney, Abby Plymel, Maggie Rae Parker, Jade Horne and Kyla Morris – who were instrumental in the Lady Packers going a combined 44-19 over the last two seasons.

But there is plenty of experience back from last year’s team, including eight starters, and Pitts is upbeat about the current Lady Packers’ prospects.

And so are his players.

“They are excited about this season,” Pitts said. “They are ready.”

With veterans throughout the lineup, this year could be another strong one for the Lady Packers.

Pitts is especially optimistic about his team’s pitching, despite the loss of Horne and Morris.

Emily Allegood, Maris Hopper and Kaden Sutton give the team a deep staff.

Allegood was 7-4 with a 2.58 ERA and 68 strikeouts as a sophomore last season when she was a second-team All-Region selection.

Hopper was just a freshman last year, but got some crucial time in the circle.

And whoever is pitching will have veteran Madison Plymel behind the plate. She was a first-team All-Region selection last year after hitting .364 with eight doubles, three homers and 20 runs batted in.

Three-quarters of the infield is made up of returning starters: Morgan Holder at first base, Carli Pearson at second and Jacey Wetherington at shortstop.

Wetherington was named to the All-Region second team last year.

The big hole to be filled is at third base, which was held down the last three seasons by Abby Plymel, who will be playing at ABAC this fall.

Heading into the scrimmage at Fitzgerald, Pitts has not decided who will hold down the hot corner.

Pearson, Katlynn Powers and Julia Duncan are in the running.

Powers also could be in the outfield, but she will start somewhere after leading off for the Lady Packers last season and batting a team-leading .391 with 11 doubles, a triple and three home runs.

She also led the team in runs batted in with 22 and was a first-team All-Region pick.

“She is so coachable,” Pitts said of Powers. “She always says she’ll play anywhere that is best for the team.”

Allegood will likely start in center field when not pitching. She batted .320 with eight doubles and a team-leading four home runs last year. She drove in 21 runs.

Also vying for time in the outfield are Bre Caldwell, Kalise Richardson and Amber Brown.

Laura Hailey Bryan and Ella Lowry also are trying to work their way into the lineup.

Katie DeMott is the manager.

After opening against Coffee, the Lady Packers are scheduled to play four more games before opening Region 1-7A play on August 26 with a 4 p.m. home doubleheader against Camden County.

Colquitt, Camden County, Lowndes and Tift County will play each other in home-and-home Thursday doubleheaders this year.

The region tournament is scheduled for October 6-7. The first round of the GHSA state playoffs will begin on Oct. 13.

The Lady Packers finished second in the region last year after dropping the third game of a best-of-3 region playoff to Lowndes.

Colquitt fell in the first round of the state playoffs, again falling in the third game of a best-of-3 home series against Parkview.

Lowndes is coming off an Elite Eight, 24-8 season in 2020 and would have to be considered the Region 1-7A favorite this season.

Tift County also could contend for the title this year under former Colquitt County assistant coach Taylor Barber.

In his second season at Tift County last year, Barber led the Lady Devils to a 14-18 record with a roster that included five freshmen as key contributors. He was named the Region Coach of the Year.

Pitts said he and his players are looking forward to the September 3-4 trip to Atlanta to compete in the annual Buc Bash.

Colquitt is scheduled to play four challenging games, meeting Calhoun and Kennesaw Mountain on Friday, September 3, and Etowah and North Gwinnett the next day.

North Gwinnett, which went 32-8 and was ranked No. 3 in the nation last year, was the state runner-up, falling to East Coweta 2-1 in the championship game.

Calhoun was 21-10 in Class 5A last year; Kennesaw Mountain was 17-8; and Etowah was 21-6.

There will be no Colquitt County ninth-grade team this season and the junior varsity team will play doubleheaders throughout the year, beginning with a pair of games at Tift County on Monday, August 9.

The junior varsity team includes Ella Lowry, Montana Tatum, Libby Wetherington, Rajayla McBride, Carrie Norman, Nubia Madison, A’Ziah McNeal, Emily Holweger, Ava Hood, Ki’Myra Crawford, Shyanne Harp, Melanie Harp, Jayden Sullivan and Hannah Brown.

The middle school team, coached by Will Stuckey and Ashli Legaspi, will open its season on August 24.

The middle school conference tournament will be held Oct. 12-14.

The middle school team’s roster includes Taylor Hewitt, Gracie McKellar, Bryleigh Kate Webb, Hannah Luckey, Ella Crawford, Anna Lynn Armstrong, Lanie Burley, Kaylynn Harp, Ava Haymons, Peyton Arrington, Madison Ford, Rheygan Harrell, Rhylee Tillery, Kamry Paulk, Ava Fields and Ava Fuller.