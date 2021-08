An estimated dozen homes have been lost to the Boulder 2700 Fire along Flathead Lake in the Finley Point area. The fire started on the hillside east of Highway 35 and was 200 acres Saturday morning. Winds pushed fire to an estimated 1,100 acres Sunday morning. At about 4 a.m. Sunday, the fire jumped the highway onto Finley Point, causing the mandatory evacuation of Skidoo Lane, which was later extended to all of Finley Point, according to the Lake County Sheriff's Office. A Northern Rockies Type 2 team is being assigned to the fire. Air drops of water and retardant are continuing.