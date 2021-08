Senator Bill Cassidy (R-LA) appeared on The Ingraham Angle Monday, where he and Laura Ingraham got into it over the bipartisan $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill that’s expected to pass the Senate in the near future. Ingraham has repeatedly chided the bill, even going so far as to call Cassidy “stupid” last week for supporting it. On Monday, Ingraham argued that passing the infrastructure bill will open the door to a much larger $3.5 trillion spending package that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and some of the more progressive Democrats are pushing for, but Cassidy disagreed.