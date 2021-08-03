Basketball tournament a huge success

Twenty-two teams took part in the first annual East Canton men’s basketball 3-on-3 tournament. Winning the event was the Wildcat Alumni. Thanks goes out to the following sponsors: Modern Woodmen Fraternal Financial, Right at Home, God’s Court, Lisa Killian Photography, Air Attack Basketball, Beatty’s Sports, Jolly Holla Productions, Mike and Cheryl McGonagle, Ample Storage, The K Company, Allegiance Heating and Cooling, Incept, Rally Sport Classics, VAC Sports, Katherine Gamber, JC’s OCD, Klingstedt Commerical Printing, Lambert’s Pop-A-Top, Valor Financial, Canton Rib Cage, Expresso Pizza, East Canton Used Cars, Medical Science Productions, Pregnancy Choices, Vision Care of Optique, M&L Heating and Cooling, Varga Health Solutions, Leslie Heaphy, and Main Street Manicures and More.