Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
East Canton, OH

Basketball tournament a huge success

Alliance Review
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTwenty-two teams took part in the first annual East Canton men’s basketball 3-on-3 tournament. Winning the event was the Wildcat Alumni. Thanks goes out to the following sponsors: Modern Woodmen Fraternal Financial, Right at Home, God’s Court, Lisa Killian Photography, Air Attack Basketball, Beatty’s Sports, Jolly Holla Productions, Mike and Cheryl McGonagle, Ample Storage, The K Company, Allegiance Heating and Cooling, Incept, Rally Sport Classics, VAC Sports, Katherine Gamber, JC’s OCD, Klingstedt Commerical Printing, Lambert’s Pop-A-Top, Valor Financial, Canton Rib Cage, Expresso Pizza, East Canton Used Cars, Medical Science Productions, Pregnancy Choices, Vision Care of Optique, M&L Heating and Cooling, Varga Health Solutions, Leslie Heaphy, and Main Street Manicures and More.

www.the-review.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Basketball
Local
Ohio Sports
East Canton, OH
Basketball
City
East Canton, OH
East Canton, OH
Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Basketball Tournament#Air Attack Basketball#Beatty S Sports#Jolly Holla Productions#Ample Storage#The K Company#Vac Sports#Expresso Pizza#M L Heating And Cooling#Varga Health Solutions#Main Street Manicures
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
WorldPosted by
The Associated Press

Taliban press on, take another Afghan provincial capital

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — The Taliban on Monday took control of another provincial capital in Afghanistan, an official said. The city’s fall was the latest in a weekslong, relentless Taliban offensive as American and NATO forces finalize their pullout from the war-torn country. The militants have ramped up their push...
EnvironmentPosted by
Reuters

U.N. sounds 'deafening' warning on climate change

Aug 9 (Reuters) - The United Nations panel on climate change told the world on Monday that global warming was dangerously close to being out of control – and that humans were "unequivocally" to blame. Already, greenhouse gas levels in the atmosphere are high enough to guarantee climate disruption for...
California StatePosted by
The Hill

Dixie fire becomes largest in California history

The Dixie wildfire is now the largest in California's history. Thousands of homes were threatened by the Northern California blaze on Sunday, according to USA Today, which cited data from Cal Fire and the National Interagency Fire Center. The fire has been raging for days and fueled by record dry...
EconomyPosted by
Reuters

U.S. job openings surge to new record high, hiring increases

WASHINGTON, Aug 9 (Reuters) - U.S. job openings jumped to a fresh record high in June and hiring also increased, an indication that the supply constraints that have held back the labor market remain elevated even as the pace of the economic recovery gathers momentum. Job openings, a measure of...

Comments / 0

Community Policy