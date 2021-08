Gary Piatt and Elizabeth “Betty” Burchell are the Persons of the Year for the 83rd East Sparta Homecoming. Gary Piatt is a familiar face in the East Sparta/Sandy Valley area. He was born in Piedmont, Ohio and in 1959, right out of high school he moved to to Canton to get a job. He was successful at job hunting and was hired by Sugardale as a Crew Leader for 30 years.