Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Mono County, CA

Special Weather Statement issued for Mono by NWS

weather.gov
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-03 10:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-02 19:15:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Heavy rainfall is also occurring with these storms, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Mono STRONG THUNDERSTORMS OVER MINERAL AND SOUTHERN LYON COUNTY THIS EVENING At 615 PM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms near Walker Lake moving north at 20 mph. Wind gusts up to 50 mph, small hail, heavy rain, and localized flooding will be possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Hawthorne, Yerington, Smith, Mason, Walker Lake, Weed Heights, Junction Nv 339 And Nv 208, Schurz, Junction NV 338 And CA 182, Rawhide, Hawthorne Industrial Airport, Alt U.S 95 At Lyon-Mineral Co Line, Indian Head Peak, Junction NV 359 And CA 167, Bald Mountain, Yerington Municipal Airport, Mount Grant, Sweetwater Summit, Nv 361 At Mineral-Churchill Co Line and Pine Grove.

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Mono County, CA
City
Pine Grove, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mono#Special Weather Statement#Heavy Rain#Schurz#Rawhide#Alt U S 95#Indian#Junction Nv 359#Nv 361#Mineral Churchill Co Line
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
Related
WorldPosted by
The Associated Press

Taliban press on, take another Afghan provincial capital

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — The Taliban on Monday took control of another provincial capital in Afghanistan, an official said. The city’s fall was the latest in a weekslong, relentless Taliban offensive as American and NATO forces finalize their pullout from the war-torn country. The militants have ramped up their push...
EnvironmentPosted by
Reuters

U.N. sounds 'deafening' warning on climate change

Aug 9 (Reuters) - The United Nations panel on climate change told the world on Monday that global warming was dangerously close to being out of control – and that humans were "unequivocally" to blame. Already, greenhouse gas levels in the atmosphere are high enough to guarantee climate disruption for...
California StatePosted by
The Hill

Dixie fire becomes largest in California history

The Dixie wildfire is now the largest in California's history. Thousands of homes were threatened by the Northern California blaze on Sunday, according to USA Today, which cited data from Cal Fire and the National Interagency Fire Center. The fire has been raging for days and fueled by record dry...
EconomyPosted by
Reuters

U.S. job openings surge to new record high, hiring increases

WASHINGTON, Aug 9 (Reuters) - U.S. job openings jumped to a fresh record high in June and hiring also increased, an indication that the supply constraints that have held back the labor market remain elevated even as the pace of the economic recovery gathers momentum. Job openings, a measure of...

Comments / 0

Community Policy