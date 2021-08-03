Special Weather Statement issued for Mono by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-03 10:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-02 19:15:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Heavy rainfall is also occurring with these storms, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Mono STRONG THUNDERSTORMS OVER MINERAL AND SOUTHERN LYON COUNTY THIS EVENING At 615 PM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms near Walker Lake moving north at 20 mph. Wind gusts up to 50 mph, small hail, heavy rain, and localized flooding will be possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Hawthorne, Yerington, Smith, Mason, Walker Lake, Weed Heights, Junction Nv 339 And Nv 208, Schurz, Junction NV 338 And CA 182, Rawhide, Hawthorne Industrial Airport, Alt U.S 95 At Lyon-Mineral Co Line, Indian Head Peak, Junction NV 359 And CA 167, Bald Mountain, Yerington Municipal Airport, Mount Grant, Sweetwater Summit, Nv 361 At Mineral-Churchill Co Line and Pine Grove.