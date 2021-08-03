Cancel
US hits 70% vaccination rate — a month late, amid a surge

By Associated Press
WWAY NewsChannel 3
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON, D.C. (AP) — The U.S. finally reached President Joe Biden’s goal of getting at least one COVID-19 shot in the arms of 70% of American adults. It’s a month later than hoped for and comes amid a fierce surge by the delta variant that is swamping hospitals and leading to new mask rules and mandatory vaccinations around the country.

