Marriott has posted on its website that a Marriott-branded resort-casino will open on the Las Vegas Strip in 2023. The company claims that the property will be a game-changer, ushering in a new generation of resorts — brave words for a long-challenged project. Both the site and the building that Marriott is heralding have an extended history of big promises unfulfilled. The Fontainebleau, a looming abandoned hulk on the north Strip, ran into several brick walls, due to changes in the economic climate, since construction began in 2007. Marriott, obviously, hopes the timing is better this time.