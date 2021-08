The Regular Meetings of the Springfield Township Board of Trustees take place on the second Tuesday of every month at 5:30 p.m. in the Allen Paul Community Room located in the Township Administration Building at 9150 Winton Road, Cincinnati, OH 45231. Citizens may attend public meetings and comment during citizens participation. If you have an immediate concern, please do not wait for a township meeting. Please call 522-1410 for immediate assistance. Meetings are recorded by Waycross Community Media then air on channel 23 (Spectrum Cable) and on channel 853 for Cincinnati Bell Fioptics subscribers. Meetings are also available to view on the Springfield Township Website at https://www.springfieldtwp.org/283/Watch-Trustee-Meetings.