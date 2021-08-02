Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

AFC Notes: Bills, Dolphins, Jets, Patriots

By Logan Ulrich
nfltraderumors.co
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBills WR coach Chad Hall is excited about second-year WR Isaiah Hodgins. “He just does everything right, which is great as a coach,” Hall said, via The Athletic’s Matthew Fairburn. “He’s really accountable and I don’t have to worry about him. He’s one of the smartest guys in the room, so I can put him at any position and feel confident that he’s going to do the right thing and do it well. He’s a safety blanket for me as a coach for sure.”

nfltraderumors.co

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Reiss
Person
Adam Schefter
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dolphins#Jets#American Football#Afc#Bills Bills Wr#Athletic#Nfl Com#Espn#Te#The Miami Herald#Hc#Patriots Patriots#Cb#Pro Football Talk
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
New England Patriots
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
Posted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Watch: Tua Tagovailoa unloads bomb to Albert Wilson at training camp

One of the biggest limiting factor to the Miami Dolphins’ offense during the 2020 season was the lack of generated big plays down the field. It was an issue with both the running game and the passing game alike, but the ability to push the ball down the field was something Miami never really got the hang of once Tua Tagovailoa stepped onto the field. There was the deep shot against Cincinnati to Jakeem Grant that fell harmlessly to the ground after bouncing off Grant’s hands. The deep shot against Kansas City that Tagovailoa left short and was deflected into the air for his first career interception. The extended play chance just before half against the Chargers? It fell 6 inches short of a diving Grant.
NFLcanalstreetchronicles.com

Should the Saints trade for CB Xavien Howard?

The NFL’s interception leader, star Miami Dolphins cornerback Xavien Howard has officially requested a trade from the organization. The request comes after Howard and his agent asked for a revision in his deal that would help both sides, Miami declined to make any changes to the deal. Howard felt disrespected and not taken care of, thus the reason for the trade request.
ESPN

Xavien Howard trade fits: Five potential teams, what Dolphins could get in return and NFL execs weigh in

For at least the fourth time this year, the best player on an NFL team is unhappy and either wants out or wants drastic change. The first three were elite quarterbacks -- Aaron Rodgers, Deshaun Watson and Russell Wilson -- all making 30-plus million dollars per year. The latest is Miami Dolphins cornerback Xavien Howard, who makes far less than that and hopes a new team can change the dynamic.
NFLprofootballrumors.com

AFC Notes: Waddle, Howard, Jets, QBs, Mims

The Dolphins just made a massive investment in Alabama receiver Jaylen Waddle by taking him with the sixth overall pick. While it’s too early to worry too much, it does sound like Waddle’s ankle may cause some anxiety for Miami fans. Waddle is “still not entirely back” from the broken ankle he suffered during his last season in college, Adam Beasley of Pro Football Network hears. He writes that it’s “still somewhat of an issue” nine months after the injury occurred.
NFLPosted by
NESN

How Xavien Howard Trade Request From Dolphins Could Impact Patriots

Dolphins cornerback Xavien Howard confirmed he requested a trade from Miami in an Instagram post Tuesday night. Howard’s a talented enough player — 2020 All-Pro, two-time Pro Bowler — that his departure from Miami would have a noteworthy impact on the rest of the AFC East. The New England Patriots, of course, would be among those impacted.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Should Jacksonville Jaguars make a bid for Dolphins CB Xavien Howard?

The Jacksonville Jaguars have done a good job of revamping their cornerback room this offseason. The unit is currently in good shape even though Chris Claybrooks and C.J. Henderson were placed on the Reserve /COVID-19 list. Having said that, Miami Dolphins cornerback Xavien Howard has requested a trade. Should the Jags pursue him?
NFLSportsGrid

Odds to Win AFC East Favor Bills on FanDuel Sportsbook

The Buffalo Bills went 13-3 last year including 6-0 vs division opponents. Buffalo took over the AFC East throne from the New England Patriots, and the Bills are one of the leading Super Bowl favorites in 2021. Quarterback Josh Allen’s breakout season as MVP runner-up along with the Bills returning as the highest-scoring team in the AFC has them positioned as a -140 favorite on FanDuel Sportsbook’s NFL division winner odds in 2021.
NFLchatsports.com

TE roster predictions mid Miami Dolphins training camp

GLENDALE, ARIZONA - NOVEMBER 08: Tight end Durham Smythe #81 of the Miami Dolphins runs past linebacker Jordan Hicks #58 of the Arizona Cardinals during the first half of the NFL game at State Farm Stadium on November 08, 2020 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Chris Coduto/Getty Images) The Miami...
NFLfootballoutsiders.com

AFC East Over/Unders: Can Tua Get Dolphins to the Playoffs?

Andrew: Hello, and welcome back unusually quickly to another Scramble for the Ball, as we eschew the old tradition of lumping two divisions together for a weekly over/under column. Bryan: Same amount of content; smaller plates. We're turning Scramble into a tapas bar in August, apparently. For the rest of...
NFLnfltraderumors.co

NFLTR Review: Who’s In & Who’s Out – 2021 Edition

One football game is in the books, with many more to come. In this week of NFLTR Review, we:. Look ahead to the playoffs to forecast newcomers in 2021. Dig into questions about Cam Akers’ NFL future, which is currently on life support. Recap the past week of training camp...
NFLThe Phinsider

Miami Dolphins HC Brian Flores: “ We don’t want to trade Xavien Howard”

According to Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores, the Xavien Howard contract dispute seems to be ‘headed in the right direction”. That has been his constant message throughout training camp, and who could blame him? He’s probably getting tired of the same questions day after day. Nevertheless, with cameras in...

Comments / 0

Community Policy