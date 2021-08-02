AFC Notes: Bills, Dolphins, Jets, Patriots
Bills WR coach Chad Hall is excited about second-year WR Isaiah Hodgins. “He just does everything right, which is great as a coach,” Hall said, via The Athletic’s Matthew Fairburn. “He’s really accountable and I don’t have to worry about him. He’s one of the smartest guys in the room, so I can put him at any position and feel confident that he’s going to do the right thing and do it well. He’s a safety blanket for me as a coach for sure.”nfltraderumors.co
