ID WFO POCATELLO Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

KULR8
 5 days ago

WFO POCATELLO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, August 2, 2021. ...FLOOD ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 615 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR CENTRAL. BLAINE AND NORTH CENTRAL LINCOLN COUNTIES... The heavy rain has just ended with moderate rain continuing in the. southern end of the advisory area. Minor flooding may...

www.kulr8.com

#Heavy Rain#Pocatello#National Weather Service#Extreme Weather#Wfo Pocatello Warnings#Areal Flood Advisory
EnvironmentKULR8

MT WFO GLASGOW Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

————— SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT. ...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northeastern Wibaux,. east central Dawson and southeastern Richland Counties through 1045. PM MDT... At 1018 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 10. miles southwest of Skaar, or 21 miles north of Wibaux, moving. northeast at 55...
Idaho StateKULR8

ID WFO MISSOULA Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO MISSOULA Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, August 9, 2021. The Idaho Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) has issued an Air. Pollution Forecast and Caution to notify residents of Lemhi County of. degraded air quality. Due to elevated pollutant levels health impacts. may occur. BURNING RESTRICTIONS ARE IN EFFECT....
Environmentwdrb.com

IN WFO INDIANAPOLIS Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

————— SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING. ...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 530 PM EDT. FOR EASTERN RANDOLPH COUNTY... At 454 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Union City, or. 13 miles west of Greenville, moving southeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...Quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damage to vehicles...
Pocatello, IDKULR8

ID Pocatello ID Zone Forecast

————— 830 FPUS55 KPIH 070852. This forecast may not be representative of the exact location you. are interested in. For a site-specific forecast, please visit. weather.gov/Pocatello and click the map on the main page. IDZ072-072200- Sawtooth/Stanley Basin- Including Stanley. 252 AM MDT Sat Aug 7 2021. .TODAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke...
Environmentwdrb.com

IN WFO INDIANAPOLIS Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

————— SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING. ...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 530 PM EDT. FOR EASTERN RANDOLPH COUNTY... At 510 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Winchester, or. 17 miles west of Greenville, moving southeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...Quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is...
EnvironmentKULR8

ID Boise ID Zone Forecast

————— 059 FPUS55 KBOI 070846. Zone Forecasts for Southwest Idaho/Southeast Oregon. Spot temperatures are for today, tonight, and Sunday. .TODAY...Sunny. Patchy smoke in the morning. Highs 73 to 87. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after. midnight. Lows 51 to 61. .SUNDAY...A slight chance of thunderstorms. Rain showers...
Brown County, SDweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Brown, McPherson by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-07 17:39:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-07 18:30:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Brown; McPherson The National Weather Service in Aberdeen has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northwestern Brown County in northeastern South Dakota Northeastern McPherson County in north central South Dakota * Until 730 PM CDT. * At 639 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Elm Lake, or 10 miles southwest of Ellendale, moving northeast at 10 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of northwestern Brown and northeastern McPherson Counties. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Brown County, SDweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Brown, McPherson by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-07 18:05:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-07 18:45:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Brown; McPherson The National Weather Service in Aberdeen has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for West central Brown County in northeastern South Dakota Southeastern McPherson County in north central South Dakota * Until 745 PM CDT. * At 705 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Wetonka, or 17 miles northwest of Aberdeen, moving northeast at 10 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of west central Brown and southeastern McPherson Counties. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

