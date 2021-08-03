ID WFO POCATELLO Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

Effective: 2021-08-07 17:39:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-07 18:30:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Brown; McPherson The National Weather Service in Aberdeen has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northwestern Brown County in northeastern South Dakota Northeastern McPherson County in north central South Dakota * Until 730 PM CDT. * At 639 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Elm Lake, or 10 miles southwest of Ellendale, moving northeast at 10 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of northwestern Brown and northeastern McPherson Counties. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH