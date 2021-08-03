Manhunt On After Rural South Carolina Shooting Leaves 2 Women and a Man Dead

Authorities in western South Carolina are searching for a man with a tattooed neck after a shooting in rural Greenwood County left two women and man dead.

A fourth victim was taken to a local hospital where he is reportedly in stable condition, the Greenwood Index-Journal reported.

Greenwood County Sheriff’s Major Cody Bishop identified Jeffrey David Powell, 36, as a person of interest and described him as 6 feet 2 inches tall and about 260 pounds. Powell is balding and has a large tattoo on his neck that includes a star beneath his chin.

The identities of the victims have not been released as the coroner works to identify them and notify next of kin, said Sheriff Dennis Kelly, who said there is a relationship between Powell and the victims.

Deputies responded to a home in the southern part of the county after receiving a call about a shooting at about 3 p.m. The victims were all shot inside the home, Kelly said.

Deputies were out searching the area on Monday along with a helicopter from the State Law Enforcement Division.

“We won’t quit until we find him,” Kelly said.

Kelly also said Powell’s driver’s license has been suspended and he doesn’t own a vehicle. There have been no reports of stolen vehicles in the area, he said. The sheriff added that investigators are looking at connections Powell has both in the Greenwood area and across the state line into nearby Georgia.

For the latest true crime and justice news, subscribe to the ‘Crime Stories with Nancy Grace’ podcast:

[Featured image: Jeffrey David Powell/Greenwood Sheriff’s Office]