Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Opelika, AL

Opelika Mayor: My COVID-19 vaccine protected me when I got sick

By Elizabeth White
phl17.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) – Opelika’s mayor credited his m-RNA COVID-19 vaccine with keeping him relatively symptom-free after he got sick with the virus. The east Alabama mayor is sharing his experience, hoping to clear up some confusion regarding the vaccines. While East Alabama Health says it’s possible to have breakthrough infections, the vaccine offers strong protection against severe illness that lands you in the hospital, on a ventilator, or end of life.

phl17.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alabama Government
Opelika, AL
Government
City
Opelika, AL
Opelika, AL
Coronavirus
Local
Alabama COVID-19 Vaccines
Local
Alabama Health
State
Alabama State
Local
Alabama Vaccines
Local
Alabama Coronavirus
Opelika, AL
Health
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19 Vaccines#Cdc#Wrbl#East Alabama Health#Eamc#Cdc#Opelika City Schools#Auburn City Schools#Auburn University#Covid#Opelika High School#Auburn High School#Time#Americans#Polio
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
San Francisco, CAPosted by
CBS San Francisco

Vaccinated Doctor: ‘I Was Sick. I Was Surprisingly Sick’; Breakthrough COVID-19 Infections Cause Concern

By Allen Martin & Molly McCrea SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — The Delta variant has thrown the Bay Area a curveball. Those in gravest danger are without a doubt the unvaccinated or partially vaccinated. They represent the vast majority of reported new cases, hospitalizations, and deaths. But breakthrough infections are catching many by surprise. At the SF Latino Task Force Hub, where health professionals test members of the community weekly, they have noticed an uptick in positive COVID tests among those who were fully vaccinated. “We were only testing about 50 to 60 people,” said SF Latino Task Force Health Chair Jon...
Alabama StateWDEF

Alabama’s numbers for vaccinated who got sick and died

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) – Almost all COVID-19 deaths in Alabama are among unvaccinated people. State Health Officer Scott Harris said Friday that of the 11,600 people in the state who died of COVID-19, just 26 of those were fully vaccinated. Harris gave the numbers as the state tries to boost...
Cleveland County, NCShelby Star

Health Department offering $100 to get vaccinated

The state Department of Health and Human Services is offering $100 to any Cleveland County resident willing to get vaccinated in August. From now through Aug. 31 anyone 18 or older to receive a first dose COVID-19 vaccine will be given a $100 gift card. A $25 gift card is...
Mississippi StatePosted by
Magnolia State Live

Mississippi Mayor with COVID-19: ‘I should have gotten the vaccine’

Vicksburg Mayor George Flaggs has done public service announcements on television and in his hometown newspaper urging his constituents to get the COVID-19 vaccination. Unfortunately, Flaggs said, he did not heed his own advice. Now Flaggs, who said he is doing well recovering from the coronavirus, is redoubling his efforts to encourage people to get the COVID-19 vaccine.
Public HealthPosted by
The Independent

My family and I all have Covid. We’re fully vaccinated. It’s clear we need another lockdown

I remember the day I received my first shot of the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccination. It was April 1, and I went with my mother, who was also receiving her first dose. At the time, we had to drive forty-five minutes one way to reach the closest vaccination site at an old regional airport in Jasper, Alabama.Queued up in my car to get the shot, I was panicking because I was certain that I was going to be denied: I didn’t have health insurance and I still had an out-of-state driver’s license. But none of that seemed to matter that cool...
Public HealthPosted by
The Independent

Fully vaccinated man dies of Covid in West Virginia

A man who was fully vaccinated against coronavirus has passed away in West Virginia, health department officials have said. The Kanawha-Charleston Health Department said the “breakthrough infection” led to the death of a 76-year-old man with an underlying health condition. WSAZ reported that the man died of complications of the...
Public HealthNewsweek

Nightclub Manager Dies of COVID-19 After Mocking Vaccinated People

A nightclub owner has died of COVID-19 after mocking vaccinated people. David Parker worked as the manager of Club Louis—a nightclub in North Yorkshire, England—for over a decade. An opponent of the COVID-19 vaccine, he died from the disease while inside of the Darlington Memorial Hospital on Monday. Parker was...
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
The Independent

They realised they were wrong too late: The anti-vaxxers making the best case for the Covid shot

Blake Bargatze was planning to wait a few years before getting one of the available Covid-19 vaccines.The 24-year-old’s hesitancy, mother Cheryl Bargatze Nuclo told The Independent, was based on him thinking he had time to see how the vaccine worked for others before getting it himself. He made this decision despite the rest of his family receiving one.On 27 March, Mr Bargatze attended an indoor concert in Florida, where it is believed he contracted Covid-19.His months-long hospital battle with Covid-19 has since resulted in the 24-year-old receiving a double lung transplant, and he is now telling his story in an...
Public HealthPosted by
Daily Mail

Texas councilman who called doctor 'an absolute enemy of the people' for telling people to get the COVID-19 vaccine dies from the virus

A local Texas politician and vocal COVID-19 vaccine and mask skeptic died from complications of Coronavirus last week, according to the mayor of the town he represents. The death of H. Scott Apley, councilman for the town of Dickinson, a Houston suburb of about 20,000 people, was first announced on Wednesday on the Texas Republican Party's page.
Public Healthcaliforniahealthline.org

Analysis: Don’t Want a Vaccine? Be Prepared to Pay More for Insurance.

America’s covid-19 vaccination rate is around 60% for ages 12 and up. That’s not enough to reach so-called herd immunity, and in states like Missouri — where a number of counties have vaccination rates under 25% — hospitals are overwhelmed by serious outbreaks of the more contagious delta variant. The...
Public HealthNew York Post

Is the CDC TRYING to deter the vaccine-hesitant from getting jabbed?

If you want more Americans to get vaccinated against COVID-19, emphasizing that they could still catch the disease and transmit it to others even after they get their shots may not be the best strategy. Yet that’s what the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention did last week, generating “alarmist” and “hyperbolic” press coverage that dismayed Biden administration officials who rightly worried that it would deter vaccination.

Comments / 0

Community Policy