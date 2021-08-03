Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Detroit Pistons agree to deals with Cory Joseph, Trey Lyles in free agency

Detroit Free Press
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter leading free agency off by signing Kelly Olynyk, the Detroit Pistons kept things rolling Monday by re-signing one of their own free agents and agreeing to terms with another. The Pistons and Cory Joseph have agreed to a two-year, $10 million contract, and the team will also sign Trey...

www.freep.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kelly Olynyk
Person
Killian Hayes
Person
Chris Hayes
Person
Cory Joseph
Person
Trey Lyles
Person
Dwane Casey
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Free Agents#The Detroit Pistons#The Free Press#The Toronto Raptors#The San Antonio Spurs#Yahoo Sports
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Toronto Raptors
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Basketball
NBA Teams
Detroit Pistons
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NBAPosted by
Detroit Sports Nation

Former Detroit Pistons F Blake Griffin lands new deal

According to report from Adrian Wojnarowski, former Detroit Pistons forward Blake Griffin has landed a new deal. Wojnarowski is reporting that Griffin has agreed to a one year deal to stay with the Brooklyn Nets. Good fit for Blake. Six-time All-Star F Blake Griffin has agreed on a one-year deal...
NBAnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Pistons waive Tyler Cook, Cory Joseph, Deividas Sirvydis

DETROIT — The Detroit Pistons made a series of moves Saturday to pare their roster, waiving Tyler Cook, Cory Joseph and Deividas Sirvydis. The moves come following a busy day Thursday, when Detroit added four players from the draft, including top overall pick Cade Cunningham, and signed four undrafted free agents. At that point, the Pistons had 21 players on the roster and were well over the cap for the upcoming season.
NBAdetroitsportsnation.com

Detroit Pistons extend offers to pair of soon-to-be free agents

According to a report from James Edwards of The Athletic, the Detroit Pistons have made qualifying offers to a pair of players. Edwards is reporting that the Pistons have offered qualifying options to both Frank Jackson and Hamidou Diallo, making them restricted free agents. Sources tell the @TheAthletic that Detroit...
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

3 best players the Pistons must sign in 2021 NBA free agency

The Detroit Pistons will receive a jumpstart in their rebuilding process with the first pick in the NBA Draft. The general consensus is that they’ll pick point guard Cade Cunningham from Oklahoma State. The Pistons have enough cap space to a big-name free agent. But given their status as a rebuilding team, it’s next to impossible to accomplish this task. In this post, we’re looking at Detroit Pistons free agency.
NBAnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Pistons’ needs in free agency include shooter, big man

The Detroit Pistons left Thursday’s NBA draft with the players they believe embody the franchise. Now they’ll turn their attention to fine-tuning the roster ahead of the 2021-22 season. With some new faces under the guidance of head coach Dwane Casey and his staff, the team will turn its attention...
NBADetroit Bad Boys

NBA Free Agency: Detroit Pistons sign Kelly Olynyk for three years, $37 million

The Detroit Pistons have come to an agreement with free agent big man Kelly Olynyk on a three-year deal for $37 million, according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN. The Pistons were in the market for a big man after trading incumbent starter Mason Plumlee during the NBA Draft. The price tag is steep for Olynyk, who provides spacing and ball handling that Plumlee did not offer.
NBADetroit News

Pistons qualify 3 players, waive 3 ahead of free agency

The Pistons are having another busy offseason, with a flurry of moves to shore up the roster. After agreeing to trade center Mason Plumlee to the Charlotte Hornets before the draft on Thursday, the Pistons made some additional moves ahead of free agency, which begins on Monday. The Pistons extended...
NBACBS Sports

Pistons' Kelly Olynyk: Agrees to deal with Pistons

Olynyk and the Pistons agreed to terms Monday on a three-year, $37 million contract, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports. After splitting last season between the Heat and Rockets, Olynyk will head to Detroit to join Cade Cunningham on one of the up-and-coming teams in the Eastern Conference. Olynyk played a key depth role in Miami for the last few seasons, but he was able to spread his wings in Houston after coming over midseason as part of the Victor Oladipo trade. Across 27 games in a Rockets uniform, Olynyk averaged 19.0 points, 8.4 rebounds, 4.1 assists, 1.4 steals and 1.8 three-pointers per contest, while putting up a 55-39-84 shooting line. Those numbers likely won't be sustainable, but Olynyk projects to start at center after Detroit parted ways with Mason Plumlee via trade last week. Olynyk's primary competition for minutes will come from second-year big man Isaiah Stewart, who led all rookies in total blocks and total rebounds last season.
NBADetroit Bad Boys

Is the Detroit Pistons’ ‘restoration’ about to accelerate?

Other than taking Cade Cunningham with the No. 1 overall pick, the Detroit Pistons worked on draft night in a quiet or maybe even quietly disappointing fashion. Yes, they drafted a franchise player with their No. 1 overall pick, but then not only did the Pistons not aggressively trade up in the draft, as they did in 2020, but they seemingly took a step backward by trading down to free themselves of useful veteran big man Mason Plumlee and waded in low second-round waters with three additional players. So instead of adding other exciting prospects to their pool (it took only a reserve and SRP to get Isaiah Jackson; the pick attached to Plumlee was used to grab JT Thor) the team lost a functional piece coming off a good year and were left with lowered pool of second round prospects. But in the grand scheme of things this little step back might prove to be a part of a big leap forward.
NBAClickOnDetroit.com

Breaking down the Detroit Pistons roster after NBA draft, before free agency

DETROIT – OK, so who is actually on the Detroit Pistons’ roster?. Last year, we had to ask this question because general manager Troy Weaver made so many trades, free agent signings and draft picks that it was hard to keep up. Weaver is taking a much different approach to this offseason -- at least so far.
NBABleacher Report

Wayne Ellington, Lakers Agree to 1-Year Contract, Leaves Pistons in Free Agency

The Los Angeles Lakers and shooting guard Wayne Ellington have agreed to terms on a one-year deal. Ellington's agent, Mark Bartelstein, relayed the news to Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports. The guard was previously pegged as a "prime free agent of interest" for the Lakers, per long-time NBA reporter Marc Stein on Substack.
NBADetroit Free Press

Detroit Pistons have cap space in NBA free agency. Here are 6 players they should pursue

After last week’s roster moves, the Detroit Pistons could have around $17 million to spend in NBA free agency 2021 when it opens Monday at 6 p.m. They will also have access to two cap exceptions. The bi-annual exception, which teams can use every two years, will be $3.7 million this season and can be used to sign players to two-year contracts, with the second year including a 5% raise. Detroit will also have the room exception, available to teams with cap space, worth $4.9 million in Year 1 (and $10 million total up to two years).
NBAchatsports.com

Detroit Pistons Rumor: Free agent target Tim Hardaway Jr. is a perfect fit

MINNEAPOLIS, MN - MAY 16: Tim Hardaway Jr. #11 of the Dallas Mavericks converts a three point shot against the Minnesota Timberwolves in the first quarter of the game at Target Center on May 16, 2021 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by David Berding/Getty Images)

Comments / 0

Community Policy