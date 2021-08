NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The NYPD is cracking down on dirt bikes .

Police in the Fordham Heights section of the Bronx seized 60 dirt bikes, mopeds and quads over the weekend.

They also recovered a loaded gun.

The 46th Precinct said gang members have been using dirt bikes to commit shootings.

It’s illegal to ride dirt bikes or all-terrain vehicles on New York City streets.