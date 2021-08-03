Celtics Rumors: Marcus Smart 'Likely Staying' in Boston After Lonzo Ball Joins Bulls
Marcus Smart will reportedly remain with the only NBA team he has ever played for since entering the league as the No. 6 pick of the 2014 draft. Mark Murphy of the Boston Herald reported the Boston Celtics will "likely" keep Smart after Lonzo Ball joined the Chicago Bulls. Murphy also noted Boston will likely only make roster additions that are considered "on the margins" with Ball no longer available.bleacherreport.com
Comments / 0