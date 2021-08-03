Chicago Bulls Can Still Pursue Free Agent Guard Demar DeRozan
The Chicago Bulls have been very active thus far in Free Agency and they may not be done yet with the major moves. The Bulls kicked off free agency by agreeing to a deal with the New Orleans Pelicans to bring point guard Lonzo Ball to Chicago. While it may seem this move and the subsequent 4 year $85million deal Ball agreed to would leave the Bulls with limited options for the remainder of the free-agent frenzy, you’d be wrong.www.chicitysports.com
Comments / 1