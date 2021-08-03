Cancel
The addition of Doug McDermott to the Spurs is uninspiring but solid

By Jesus Gomez
Pounding The Rock
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Spurs have made their first move of the offseason. Veteran forward Doug McDermott has agreed to terms with San Antonio on a three-year, $42 million contract. It’s hard to get too bullish about this type of addition before seeing what else the Spurs have up their sleeves, but on its own, it’s a good signing. An average of $14 million for a 29-year-old forward who might not start could seem a little excessive, but shooting is expensive, and the contract is short enough that it shouldn’t become a problem down the line, when more of the Spurs’ young players will need to get paid. The move doesn’t move the needled in terms of raising the team’s ceiling all that much, but it does bring balance to the roster, and it essentially gives the Spurs a replacement for the likely departing Rudy Gay.

