Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

Gold's first trading day of August begins with a whimper

By Gary Wagner
kitco.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhile the undertones for gold are bullish, with lower yields on U.S. Treasury 10-year Notes and a lower dollar, it seems gold opened the trading month of August in a tepid manner. As of 4:50 PM EST gold futures basis, the most active December 2021 Comex contract is trading in a lackluster manner, down $0.70, and currently fixed at $1816.50. Today’s range was also muted, with gold trading to a high of $1823.20 and a low of $1808.20.

www.kitco.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Louisiana State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Anthony Fauci
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gold Trading#Gold Price#Gold Reserve#U S Gold#U S Treasury#Comex#Reuters#Marketwatch#Activtrades#Fomc#Cnn News#Cdc#The Federal Reserve#Fed
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Country
China
Related
Marketskitco.com

Gold price plunges below $1,800 as U.S. adds 943,000 positions in July

(Kitco News) Gold fell below the $1,800 an ounce level after the U.S. July employment data surprised on the upside. U.S. nonfarm payrolls rose by 943,000 in July, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. The monthly figure was well above the market consensus estimate of 870,000. The June data was also revised up to 938,000 positions added.
EconomyNBC Philadelphia

10-Year Treasury Yield Tops 1.2% After Weekly Jobless Claims Data Matches Expectations

U.S. Treasury yields moved higher Thursday as investors sorted through more labor market indicators ahead of Friday's major jobs report. The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note rose about 4 basis points to 1.222% in afternoon trading. The yield on the 30-year Treasury bond added 2 basis points to trade at 1.863%. Yields move inversely to prices and one basis point equals 0.01%.
Businesskitco.com

Analysts differ on their forecast for tomorrow's jobs report

Unquestionably, tomorrow’s release of the U.S. Labor Department’s jobs report for July will be an important component that will shape and determine adjustments to the current monetary policy of the Federal Reserve. The Fed has underscored that their decisions in terms of when they will begin to taper, as well as normalizing interest rates, are tied directly to the state of the economy. More so, they have adjusted their dual mandate which was to facilitate full employment and maintain a target inflationary rate of 2% to focus upon full employment while letting inflationary rates run hot. Their rationale is that much of the current upticks in inflationary pressures are transitory and will be alleviated as the country continues to rebound returning to a much more robust economy.
Marketsinvesting.com

Gold Crumbles as ‘Vengeful Dollar’ Takes Out Commodities

Investing.com - Gold had its worst day and week in almost two months, crumbling to $1,750 lows, as the dollar sprung back from a recent spate of selling amid a resilient U.S. jobs report that again raised questions about the stimulus provided by the Federal Reserve to markets and the economy.
MarketsFXStreet.com

USD/JPY extends sideways grind below 110.00 ahead of US NFP data

USD/JPY climbed to a fresh weekly high on Friday. 10-year US Treasury bond yield continues to push higher. US Dollar Index stays in the positive territory ahead of NFP report. After closing in the previous two days in the positive territory, the USD/JPY pair continued to edge higher and touched its strongest level in a week at 109.89. Ahead of July labour market data from the US, however, the pair seems to have gone into a consolidation phase and was last seen posting small daily gains at 109.79.
Businesskitco.com

Gold's downward spiral could drag prices down another $100 – analysts

(Kitco News) After shedding $50 on Friday following a stellar U.S. employment report, gold could lose another $100 before seeing a rebound, according to analysts. The jobs report surprised the markets with 943,000 positions added in July versus the expected 870,000. Also, the unemployment rate dropped to 5.4%. "This job...
Marketskitco.com

Gold gets a boost following disappointing ADP employment data

(Kitco News) - The gold market is holding near session highs after labor market data shows that the private sector higher fewer workers than expected in July, according to the latest report from private payrolls processor ADP. Wednesday, ADP said 330,000 jobs were created last month, significantly missing expectations; consensus...
Marketsfxempire.com

Both Gold and Silver Sustained Major Technical Chart Damage in Trading Today

Initial estimates by economists polled by Dow Jones were forecasting that July’s additional jobs would total above 800,000 individuals. While the vast majority believed that we would see a major uptick in the number of new jobs added last month, there were quite a few analysts that had the contrary approach believing that the actual numbers would come in well under expectation. Unquestionably, the majority of economists polled by Dow Jones were spot on in their forecast.
Economymining.com

Gold price plummets as US employment data beat expectations

Gold prices took a hard fall on Friday after a strong US employment report boosted expectations the Federal Reserve could begin tapering its economic support sooner than previously anticipated. Spot gold plummeted 2.5% to $1,760.88 per ounce by 11:30 a.m. ET, its lowest in over a month, while US gold...
Marketsgoldprice.org

Gold Price Recap: August 2 - August 6

Happy Friday, traders. Welcome to our weekly market wrap, where we take a look back at these last five trading days with a focus on the market news, economic data and headlines that had the most impact on gold prices—and may continue to into the future—as well as the charts for silver, the US Dollar and other key correlated assets.
Stocksinvestorsobserver.com

US Stocks Mixed as Nasdaq Heads Lower After Strong July Employment Report Boosts Yields

US stocks were mixed as Nasdaq fell after a strong jobs report for July sent government bond yields higher in midday trading on Friday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose by 0.4% to 35,190.01, with the S&P 500 higher by 0.1%. Nasdaq fell by 0.5%. Financials and materials led the gainers while consumer discretionary was the steepest decliner.
Businesskitco.com

Dollar jumps on jobs report to highest this week

NEW YORK/LONDON, Aug 6 (Reuters) - The dollar doubled an earlier gain on Friday after a U.S. government report showed jobs grew more than expected, pushing up bond yields and adding to arguments for faster tightening of U.S. monetary policy. The dollar index against major currencies was up 0.49% to...
EconomyPosted by
Reuters

TREASURIES-Yields higher after firm jobs data clarifies Fed's path

(Updates with market activity) By Ross Kerber and Yoruk Bahceli Aug 6 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields rose Friday after a strong jobs report that was in line with goals the Federal Reserve has set to start unwinding stimulus. The yield on the benchmark 10-year note was up 8.7 basis points at 1.3036%, its highest of the day, as equity indexes closed at record highs. Much of the rise in yields came after Labor Department statistics showed U.S. job growth rose solidly in July amid demand for workers in the labor-intensive services industry. Nonfarm payrolls increased by 943,000 jobs last month after rising 938,000 in June, the department said in its closely watched employment report. The report could help sway doves at the Fed to reduce support for the economy trying to move past the COVID-19 pandemic, said Kevin Flanagan, head of fixed income strategy at WisdomTree Asset Management. Treasury yields had already seemed poised to move higher, he said, and Friday's report "adds more fuel to the fire." Fed Fund Futures, a widely-used security for hedging short-term interest rate risk, priced in a more than 90% chance of a 25-basis point tightening by January 2023, after the jobs data. That was higher than last week's level after the Fed's two-day meeting. Traders foresaw an 82% chance that the Fed will hike rates by 25 basis points by December of next year, up from 78% after the Fed meeting last week. Yields were already heading up after U.S. Federal Reserve Vice Chair Richard Clarida suggested on Wednesday that conditions for hiking interest rates might be met as soon as late 2022, earlier than market expectations. The 10-year yield, the world's most significant interest rate, touched 1.127% on Wednesday, its lowest since February and in line with steady declines that drove the note down from its high this year of 1.776% in April. The yield on 10-year Treasury Inflation Protected Securities was -1.058%, above its record low of -1.216% earlier this week. The 10-year TIPS break-even inflation rate was at 2.366%, slightly higher than Thursday. A closely watched part of the U.S. Treasury yield curve measuring the gap between yields on two- and 10-year Treasury notes, seen as an indicator of economic expectations, was at 109 basis points, 7 basis points higher than Thursday's close. The two-year U.S. Treasury yield, which typically moves in step with interest rate expectations, was up almost a basis point at 0.2103%. August 6 Friday 4:02PM New York / 2002 GMT Price Current Net Yield % Change (bps) Three-month bills 0.05 0.0507 -0.002 Six-month bills 0.05 0.0507 0.000 Two-year note 99-213/256 0.2103 0.008 Three-year note 99-230/256 0.4099 0.035 Five-year note 99-72/256 0.7725 0.054 Seven-year note 99-120/256 1.0793 0.070 10-year note 102-240/256 1.3036 0.087 20-year bond 106-120/256 1.8574 0.094 30-year bond 109-140/256 1.9506 0.089 DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap 9.25 1.00 spread U.S. 3-year dollar swap 12.25 0.25 spread U.S. 5-year dollar swap 9.00 0.25 spread U.S. 10-year dollar swap 2.25 0.00 spread U.S. 30-year dollar swap -26.75 -0.75 spread (Reporting by Ross Kerber and Yoruk Bahceli; editing by Sujata Rao, Jonathan Oatis and Sonya Hepinstall)
StocksTribTown.com

Global stock markets mixed ahead of US jobs report

BEIJING — Global stock markets were mixed Friday as investors watched for U.S. jobs data for an update on how coronavirus flareups are affecting the world’s biggest economy. London opened flat while Frankfurt gained. Shanghai declined, Tokyo advanced and Hong Kong was unchanged. Wall Street futures were little changed while...
Marketskitco.com

The bears are back as gold price drops nearly $50, next target is $1,750

(Kitco News) - Sentiment in the gold market has been fairly volatile as prices have been stuck in a range; however, the outlook is now clearly bearish as the precious metal falls through critical support levels following stronger than expected employment data. A clear majority of retail investors remain bullish...
BusinessFXStreet.com

USD/JPY Weekly Forecast: US payrolls deliver the goods

Nonfarm Payrolls beat forecast, with prior revisions add 1.062 million jobs. Services PMI boosts USD/JPY on Wednesday after dismal ADP. Federal Reserve members begins rhetorical preparation for tapering. USD/JPY responds with sharp gains beginning on Wednesday. FXStreet Forecast Poll predicts failure USD/JPY at 110.50. American job creation accelerated in July...

Comments / 0

Community Policy