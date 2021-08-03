Proprietary Dry Spray technology being used in battle against COVID - 19
CHARLESTON, S.C. (PRWEB) August 02, 2021. Paerosol’s new micro-aerosol generator, or MAG, has been brought into Port Richey’s Fire Station on Grand Boulevard to help fight the COVID-19 Pandemic. Paerosol’s MAG Unit creates a “dry fog” that produces no moisture when put into the air, and dwells throughout the air to kill up to 99.9999% of airborne and surface borne viruses, bacteria, and mold - including the SARS-CoV-2 virus, or COVID-19. During the peak of the Coronavirus pandemic back in mid - 2020, Paerosol wanted to make sure that emergency personnel were protected from COVID-19 to make sure emergency workers could continue serving their community while staying safe.www.sfgate.com
