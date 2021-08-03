Huge Florida O-lineman finds plenty to his liking at Ohio State

I’m gonna admit it, I fear having a spider, snake or lizard in my toilet. Imagine sitting down and having your junk bitten or stung by a pissed off critter! AGH! Florida man had a nightmare scenario come to life recently, when he found an iguana in his toilet. Back on Juky 24th, Florida man went to…um…you know…and founf a spiny-tailed iguana chilling in his toilet bowl. Lukcily, the man did not sit on the porcelain alter. He noticed the critter out of the corner of his eye when he was brushing his teeth, saying the lizard was thrashing about and splashing water evrywhere. Florida man went on to say that the iguanba was so large, it was only partially submerged in the poop water. A professional pest catcher put on some protective gear and tried to retreive the floater, but it kept swimming back into the bowl. Eventually, after THREE DAYS, the craptastic critter was removed successfully. Source: Miami.CBSLocal.com.