Southeast Texas rental relief programs can help tenants facing evictions

The federal eviction moratorium ended Saturday, and millions of Americans are now at risk of being put out of their homes during a COVID-19 surge.

However, there is a rental relief program handled through the Southeast Texas Regional Planning Commission , but tenants facing evictions re encouraged to apply as soon as possible.

“The sooner they get in, the faster we can work on those cases,” Colleen Halliburton, SETRPC community services division director, said. “It's best not to wait until the day they are being evicted. So, as much as possible get in as fast as you can.”

To be eligible for rental relief, the applicant has to be at or below 80 percent of the area median income.

More: Here's where you can find rental assistance in Southeast Texas

If the applicant’s application is approved and the landlord signs off on it, the rent relief can pay a person’s rent for the next 12 months. By re-applying every three months, tenants can get up to 18 months of rental payments covered.

Applying is an easy process, Halliburton said.

“Compared to many governmental programs, there's a minimal amount of documentation required because the treasury department is wanting to make this as simple as possible for those needing that assistance,” she said.

If a landlord chooses to evict a tenant, the rent relief program has funds set aside to help people relocate to a new apartment complex, and they can assist with the first three months rent, Halliburton said.

“We do have set aside funds that will help people relocate to a new apartment complex,” she said. “We can assist with that first three months rent.”

Since the SETRPC opened the application on June 16, more than 1,000 county residents have started applications, but only 182 tenants have actually completed these applications.

One reason some applications may be pending is because tenants need to find documentation, Halliburton said. Another reason may be that applicants realize they are not eligible because either their income is too high, or they do not live in Jefferson County.

Those who live outside of Jefferson County can go to the Texas Rent Relief Program, while Jefferson County residents are encouraged to use the Jefferson County Emergency Rent Relief Program.

Applicants can apply for rental relief online or call 409-899-0824.

